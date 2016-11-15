Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign has revealed the Democratic Party to be a hollow vessel. Building on President Barack Obama’s high-tech, candidate-centered campaign apparatus, Clinton’s team confidently deployed algorithms, micro-targeting, advanced metrics, and behavioral economics to identify and “target” voters who might support their high-profile candidate.

But when push came to shove, Democrats did not have a truly social network of groups that could mobilize independently and enthusiastically around issues; organize on behalf of candidates across the ballot; and operate beneath the noise of the corporate media. This failure in a presidential year is especially inauspicious for the 2018 off-year elections. For Democrats to build their party anew, they should study the strengths of the modern Republican Party.

Over the last 40 years, conservatives built a robust and self-sustaining ecosystem of interest groups, organizations, and social movements that was tied to but independent from the Republican Party. Particularly important were the intermediating organizations: pro-life advocacy groups such as the National Right to Life Committee, the NRA, and anti-tax and anti-regulation business groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council and Americans for Prosperity. These organizations served a triple purpose. First, they shaped the party and its candidates in their image. Second, when elections came around, these organizations and their affiliated grassroots groups got out the vote and reminded voters about perceived liberal threats. And, most importantly, when it came time to govern, these groups shaped the legislation Republicans advanced. As Americans for Prosperity’s website puts it: “Stand for Principles. Not politicians.”

Democrats long relied upon organized labor, women’s groups, and civil rights organizations to do similar work. Beginning in the 1980s, however, the party and its regulars began to slide away from this vertically and horizontally integrated network. Instead, Democrats began to rally their base around prominent candidates. Bill Clinton’s success in the 1990s was an example of this tendency to invest progressive hopes in individual stars rather than in self-sustaining, issue-focused, extra-party organizations that had the clout to hold candidates to account.