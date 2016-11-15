Two days after the American people chose Donald Trump as their next president, he did what he has done so many times before: take to Twitter to express his displeasure. The object of his ire this time was the wave of post-election protests against him around the country. “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!” he tweeted. Then, a day later, a different message: “Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!”

The tension between those two messages—the former classic Trump, the latter likely crafted by his team—was a common feature of his presidential campaign, such that his aides “finally wrested away” his Twitter account just days before the election, according to The New York Times. That tension has persisted since the election. In an interview taped on Friday for CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump insisted of his Twitter use, “I’m going to do it very restrained if I do it at all.” Two days later, before that episode had aired on Sunday night, he went on a Twitter tirade against The New York Times for “their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena,’” calling the paper “dishonest” for reporting on Friday that Trump “has suggested that more countries should acquire nuclear weapons”—a factually accurate statement.

It’s not an absolute certainty that Trump’s erratic Twitter presence will persist once he’s president; one would hope that he’s too busy for that. Then again, Trump is incredibly busy now, as he faces the daunting task of staffing an entire administration despite his having no governmental experience whatsoever (in his meeting with President Barack Obama last week he reportedly “seemed surprised by the scope” of presidential duties). The fact that he is still ranting, amid all of this work, suggests he may not be able to resist the lure of Twitter—a compulsion millions of Americans can sympathize with, but one that’s worrisome, to say the least, in a president.

Which raises the question: What will it be like to have a president who regularly, personally tweets his thoughts and opinions? We saw the power of Trump’s seething tweets when he was the Republican nominee, and the ramifications now are far greater. Trump will be the Twitter President in the worst possible way, giving a whole new meaning to the term “bully pulpit.” And that’s a shame, because his use of Twitter has been politically revolutionary in a way that could have been harnessed for the greater good.