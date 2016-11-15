Donald Trump: The Electoral College is good now because I won.

After Trump’s surprising/depressing victory a week ago, some tweets he sent out in 2012 decrying the Electoral College and calling for revolution (he thought Mitt Romney had won the popular vote, which Romney didn’t by a very large margin) were retweeted tens of thousands of times.

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

But on Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to defend the Electoral College, without which he would currently be presiding over a crumbling business empire.

If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

The mix of ignorance and insecurity here is vintage Trump. He is unable to admit that he lost the popular vote—and it looks like he will lose by a much larger margin than George W. Bush in 2000—so he throws out counterfactuals as cover.