Remember when Republicans had moral qualms about Donald Trump?

Paul Ryan, the standard-bearer for Republican respectability this election season, delivered the most definitive evidence yet that the GOP has become Trump’s party.



.@SpeakerRyan on Steve Bannon pick: “This is a person who helped him win an incredible victory on an incredible campaign.” No criticism. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 15, 2016

Ryan once refused to campaign with Trump, after a tape emerged of Trump bragging about groping women’s genitalia. Remember that? He also once accused Trump of “textbook racism.” Then he admitted to voting for Trump. Now he and the American Nazi Party share common sentiments about the appointment of Stephen Bannon.

My, how times have changed!