It’s obvious why NeverTrumpers and other conservatives who dislike Trump’s vulgarity and bigotry would daydream thus: Pence would allow them to pursue their agenda with clean hands and predictable results.

But whom should progressives prefer: Trump the demagogue, or Pence the ideologue?



A hardline social conservative, Pence is so staunchly anti-choice that he signed a law requiring all aborted or miscarried fetuses to be “cremated or interred” (as a way to recognize their personhood). As Cosmopolitan notes, he signed “a controversial anti-abortion law that would have banned abortions of fetuses sought over gender, race, ancestry, or diagnosis of a genetic disorder. The law also criminalized fetal tissue collection or transferring, a practice that is vital to life-saving fetal tissue donation and research (including for understanding the Zika virus), and required women to view the fetal ultrasound hours before receiving an abortion.” That law was overturned by the courts.



Pence is an extreme conservative on LGBT issues, too. He has referred to gay couples as a sign of “societal collapse,” and he opposed the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and laws to protect LGBT people from discrimination. He rose to national prominence by signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015, which in its original form would have made it easier for companies who didn’t want to serve same-sex married couples to do so (under intense public pressure, Pence amended the discriminatory aspects of the law).

A Pence presidency would be one particular nightmare, the rule of Trump another one entirely. To use the language of Dungeons and Dragons: Pence is Lawful Evil and Trump is Chaotic Evil.

Trump’s defining characteristic is his violation of norms: He’s risen to power by flouting longstanding, often implicit, rules of political behavior. In his campaign, he denigrated his opponents (such as promising to jail Hillary Clinton), refused elementary forms of transparency (notably by not releasing his tax returns), and lied on an epic scale (too many to list here). He has continued to redefine the rules by having his children run his businesses through a blind trust that isn’t really a blind trust, while he also seeks top security clearances for them.

As Chaotic Evil, Trump works by breaking the rules. A Trumpian worst-case scenario would be the world of Mad Max movies, a Hobbesian America where only force rules. As Lawful Evil, Pence would further his agenda by passing laws that follow a coherent social conservative agenda. A Pencian worst-case scenario would be a world like Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel A Handmaid’s Tale, about a heteronormative theocracy.

Pence would certainly have a smoother relationship with the Republican Congress than Trump will, and that would likely result in more conservative legislative victories. But it’s easier to imagine repealing the effects of Lawful Evil than Chaotic Evil. Laws can be overturned by the courts, as one of Pence’s anti-abortion measures was, or by future Congresses.

But there is no blueprint for restoring order to whatever chaos Trump brings. Once norms are broken, they are much harder to fix. Previous periods of norm-breaking have caused irreparable damage to many lives and shifted institutions in fundamental ways—McCarthyism being the best example, with its purges of government agencies, labor unions, and the academy. Long after Joseph McCarthy was censured by the Senate in 1954, the impact of his demagoguery rippled through American culture.

If the battle against Trumpism is about norm preservation, then impeachment is a distant and imperfect tool, especially if it leaves Pence as president. Nor can America count on the spineless Republicans in Congress. The best hope to beat back Trumpism, then, are rule-based institutions like the courts, military, and federal bureaucracy. Judges, soldiers, and career feds are the new NeverTrumpers—not out of ideological motivation, but a duty to uphold the law, including the Constitution and the Geneva Convention. If Trump ends up breaking the law anyway, then we can start taking impeachment seriously.