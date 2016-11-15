Bye, Ben Carson!

Carson has reportedly refused a position in Donald Trump’s cabinet. Forget your horror that this was ever even a real possibility and bask in this moment of good news.

Then check out the reason Ben Carson refused the position:



He ran for president! Ben Carson wanted to be the commander-in-chief of our armed forces! But now he thinks he’s under-qualified for a cabinet position? Either this is bullshit (which is a possibility) or he’s experienced what we Southerners like to call “a come to Jesus” moment. Gifted hands do not equal gifted brain, but God does move in mysterious ways.

