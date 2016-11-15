Bye, Ben Carson!

Carson has reportedly refused a position in Donald Trump’s cabinet. Forget your horror that this was ever even a real possibility and bask in this moment of good news.
Then check out the reason Ben Carson refused the position:
He ran for president! Ben Carson wanted to be the commander-in-chief of our armed forces! But now he thinks he’s under-qualified for a cabinet position? Either this is bullshit (which is a possibility) or he’s experienced what we Southerners like to call “a come to Jesus” moment. Gifted hands do not equal gifted brain, but God does move in mysterious ways.
At least we have this: Ben Carson will not be Education Secretary.