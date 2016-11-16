There are glimmers of hope that Senate Republicans will save Trump from himself insofar as they can. The Senate GOP conference will likely enjoy a tiny 52-seat majority, which means three independently minded members can exert extraordinary influence on the staffing of Trump’s administration. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he’s inclined to oppose confirming Rudy Giuliani and former U.N. ambassador John Bolton—two Trump allies who, horrifyingly, are reported to be leading candidates to serve as secretary of state. The same day, Arizona Senator John McCain warned Trump that abrupt efforts to thaw relations with Russia are “unacceptable.”

Both McCain and Paul have just been re-elected to six-year terms, and can thus exert leverage over the Trump administration without worrying about near-term political costs. But they and at least one other Republican senator would have to coordinate a highly unusual interference operation against an unconstituted administration in an abysmal state of disarray—an administration headed by a man who just benefited from a sabotage campaign against his election rival, spearheaded by a foreign government.

When Trump and his entourage met with Obama and current White House staff last week, it quickly became apparent how unprepared they were for the enormity of the tasks ahead of them. They were reportedly unaware that the West Wing was not permanently staffed, and that Trump would have to hire thousands of people to manage day to day functions of the White House and cabinet departments within two months.



As if to compound the problem, Trump then placed Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of the transition, tossing aside New Jersey governor Chris Christie and the weeks’ worth of prep work he did ahead of election night. This week, a “Stalinesque purge” of Christie hires and loyalists began, marked by the abrupt departure of Mike Rogers, former chair of the House intelligence committee. The shakeup has apparently ground the staffing process to a halt.

What the incoming administration needs is experienced, steady hands to take the whole process over from the rag-tag goons Trump has enlisted to run things. But the door is closed to them, and in any case, they are increasingly reluctant to knock.