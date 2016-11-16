Twitter’s Nazi problem just got a bit smaller.

According to The Daily Beast, Twitter has banned a number of accounts associated with the alt-right movement. Affected accounts belong to Richard Spencer, Pax Dickinson, Radix Journal, and others. Their owners aren’t pleased.



“This is corporate Stalinism,” Spencer said. “I am alive physically but digitally speaking there has been execution squads across the alt-right,” he continued on a YouTube video. “There is a great purge going on and they are purging people based on their views.”

Good night, sweet prince!

This is a good move by Twitter, and it should have happened a long time ago. White supremacists used the platform to whip up racial resentment for years, a strategy that reached fever pitch during the election. So why did Twitter act now? It could be a reaction to Trump’s election, but there’s another, more pragmatic possibility.