There’s been plenty of bad press for President-elect Donald Trump’s transition in its first week. The New York Times reported that the effort “was in disarray on Tuesday, marked by firings, infighting and revelations that American allies were blindly dialing in to Trump Tower to try to reach the soon-to-be-leader of the free world.” Trump’s team “was improvising the most basic traditions of assuming power,” and “American allies were in the meantime scrambling to figure out how and when to contact Mr. Trump.”

Still, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the newspaper that the transition was “completely normal,” not a departure from history. “It happened in the Reagan transition,” he said. “Clinton had delays in hiring people.”

Giuliani has a point. Not only is Trump “hardly the first president-elect to preside over a disorderly takeover,” as the Times acknowledged Wednesday, but one expert told The New Republic that the coverage is “a little bit of over-exaggeration.”

“It’s not the smoothest transition, but I don’t think it was the worst transition either,” said University of Vermont professor John P. Burke, author of Presidential Transitions: From Politics to Practice. “I’m not seeing anything that’s outside the margin of what normally happens.”