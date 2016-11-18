When the financial crisis was still unfolding in July 2009, however, Levinson’s fellow editors scolded economists for their inability to predict it, or merely address it. “Economists misread the economy on the way up, misread it on the way down, and now mistake the way out.” These editors called for “a change of mindset,” and they cited John Maynard Keynes, not Adam Smith—he of the invisible hand—as their exemplar. The citation is significant because Keynes argued in the 1930s and 40s that government spending to the point of deficits, and even central planning, were essential when economic crisis struck; the point was to restore the incomes and the confidence of consumers and investors alike. He argued that amending the laws of the market by political means was both possible and necessary.

AN EXTRAORDINARY TIME: THE END OF THE POSTWAR BOOM AND THE RETURN OF THE ORDINARY ECONOMY by Marc Levinson Basic Books, 336 pp., $27.99

Apparently Levinson never got that memo from his fellow editors. Or if he did, he didn’t sign on to it. His assumptions are derived instead from Keynes’s mid-century nemesis, Friedrich von Hayek, who argued that unbound markets make individual liberty possible; any attempt to master them—in the pursuit of that elusive “prospect of justice”—would compromise, and probably destroy, the very possibility of freedom. To manipulate the market for any reason except to assure investors that the future was secure was also to guarantee penury for the benighted masses.



Now, this is not a uniformly conservative aria. So-called neo-conservatives such as Irving Kristol and Alan Greenspan have offered strenuous objections to it, on the grounds that the market is a social device that must serve the “prospect of justice” Shriver ridicules and Levinson ignores. In 1978, Kristol came right out and said that Hayek and Friedman were wrong—the “historical accidents of the marketplace” couldn’t be the justification “for an enduring and legitimate entitlement to power, privilege, and property.” Greenspan, who is like Shriver a big fan of Ayn Rand, said pretty much the same thing in his autobiography of 2007: “Remember, markets are not ends in themselves. They are constructs to assist populations in achieving the optimum allocation of resources.”

Levinson overrules such objections on Hayekian grounds. By his accounting, the market is an externality that is, by definition, impervious to our reasoning and our social purposes. As though to underscore this odd notion, his book tells the stories of the men and women—from Mitterand to Thatcher, Volcker to Nixon—who have tried, in vain, to bend the market to social purposes. Every chapter begins or ends with a brief biography of an economist, a prime minister, a banker, someone with his or her hands on the levers of economic change and power, trying to make a difference. And every chapter ends the same way, with the failure of that attempt. “There was little that anyone could have done to set the world economy to rights” during the debacle of the 1970s, he writes, claiming “but no politician could have admitted the fact.” He does not mention that this was the same moment when the world’s leaders, Left to Right, decided to privatize the future.



Levinson argues that labor’s share of national income declined in the western world after 1973 because productivity did. That’s that. We can sing along with Piketty about income inequality, but we can’t do anything about it except solicit more private investment, presumably with more tax cuts on corporate profits, which will somehow improve productivity. So in this opera, as in all such tragic compositions, every recent disaster sounds inevitable. From Japan’s lost decades to the “deep downturn fed by excessive lending to unqualified borrowers” that began in 2008—“all can be traced to political efforts to make economies grow faster than productivity advances would allow. It was a fool’s errand.”