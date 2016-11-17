The National Book Awards are woke.

For the most part, the 67th National Book Awards were not so different than the sixty-six that came before. This is meant to be an evening for the publishing industry to celebrate itself for promoting free expression and (though this is a relatively recent development) diversity. But it’s always been a bit ironic, in that the National Book Awards are also devoted to a certain kind of publishing, which is to say (typically and with the exception of the Poetry category) mainstream and corporate and moneyed. It is an event for the establishment, and however much the industry pats itself on the back for promoting voices that might otherwise not be heard, the National Book Awards is not really an event for these voices. Too often the people in the room take precedence over what is ostensibly being celebrated, but for the most part and to its benefit that was not true of the 2016 National Book Awards.

It was clear that the National Book Awards were better this year. They were absolutely centered in this historical moment—eight days after the election of Donald Trump, the awards were very much focused on the meaning of his election, and the importance of art and literature in the wake of it.

Host Larry Wilmore set the tone for the evening with a monologue that was more about the election than it was about books. “It’s exciting in the same way that an asteroid hurtling towards earth is exciting—yeah it’s spectacular but we’re going to die anyway!” he said. He then launched into an extended joke about how Trump’s election was like getting a new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 before hitting the bit’s ultimate punchline: “I’m a little concerned—is America ready for a white president?” It was mostly standard fare, but his monologue was funny and cathartic and a hundred times better than anything that’s been done at the National Book Awards in at least a decade.