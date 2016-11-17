Team Trump doesn’t seem to realize that the Japanese internment camps were bad.

Carl Higbie, a spokesman for the pro-Trump Great America PAC, told Megyn Kelly Wednesday that reinstating a Bush-era government registry for new immigrants from Muslim countries would be legal because “we’ve done it with Iran back a while ago” and “we did it during World War II with Japanese.”

Higbie did quickly add that internment “may be wrong,” but Kelly rightly pounced: “Come on. You’re not proposing we go back to the days of internment camps, I hope.”

“No, no, no, I’m not proposing that at all, Megyn,” Higbie replied.