Time was when we could make fun of Republican legislators when they took group photos that featured precisely zero people of color. “LOL, what fools!” we cried. “Don’t they know they’re doomed to demographic obsolescence?” Well, a week after winning the presidency thanks to a surge of white voters, it looks like the joke’s on us.

Great having @mike_pence visit today! I’m excited to work with him and @realDonaldTrump to shake up the status quo in Washington, D.C. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2xQIGs2a9Z — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) November 17, 2016