In the immediate aftermath of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, on February 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, facilitating one of the most shameful atrocities ever perpetrated by the United States government against its own people.

As The New York Times reported decades later, “The order, which permitted the War Department to designate specific areas from which people could be barred, resulted in the military’s excluding all those of Japanese ancestry from California, Oregon, and Washington State. Some 77,000 Japanese-American citizens and 43,000 legal and illegal aliens of Japanese ancestry were rounded up and confined, out of a fear that they posed a threat.”

Families were often given just a few days to vacate their communities. They had to leave their entire lives behind. They were taken to government detention centers far from their homes, where they would be surrounded by security. The Library of Congress describes the “spare, prison-like compounds situated on sun-baked deserts or bare Ozark hillsides, dotted with watchtowers and surrounded by barbed wire”:

Life in the camps had a military flavor; internees slept in barracks or small compartments with no running water, took their meals in vast mess halls, and went about most of their daily business in public. Physical mistreatment was rare, but the armed guards and the ever-present snipers in the watchtowers were constant reminders of the residents’ new status.

These camps, the last of which closed in 1946, were a grotesque civil liberties violation and act of racial discrimination, which also turned out to be useless from a national security perspective. “Studies by a Government commission years later found that no incident of espionage or sabotage by any Japanese-American had occurred during the war,” the Times reported.