A congressman who lived through a Japanese-American internment camp tells Trump: “This is hate, not policy.”

Representative Mike Honda told The New Republic Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump must denounce Wednesday remarks from Carl Higbie, a spokesman for the pro-Trump Great America PAC, that the World War II–era internment of Japanese Americans created legal “precedent” for a government registry of Muslim immigrants.



“If Trump does not say something about this—does not disavow it—he will be failing in political leadership,” said Honda, a Democrat from California. “He will be failing in his own promise to make America great.”

In a Thursday morning interview with The New York Times, Higbie called interment camps “horrific” and said he opposed internment, but stood by his comments about legal precent.