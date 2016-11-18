Just a few days before the election, President Barack Obama and his political director David Simas got into a heated discussion about the proliferation of “fake news” and the way it might be shaping American politics. According to a profile in The New Yorker, “Obama and Simas talked almost obsessively about an article in BuzzFeed that described how the Macedonian town of Veles had experienced a ‘digital gold rush’ when a small group of young people there published more than a hundred pro-Trump Web sites, with hundreds of thousands of Facebook followers.” These Macedonian sites, done for profit rather than ideological motives—but catering to the American right—featured false stories like the one headlined “Hillary Clinton In 2013: ‘I Would Like To See People Like Donald Trump Run For Office; They’re Honest And Can’t Be Bought,’” and spread the claim that Pope Francis had endorsed Donald Trump.

Buzzfeed followed up that article with a startling analysis: “In the final three months of the U.S. presidential campaign, the top-performing fake election news stories on Facebook generated more engagement than the top stories from major news outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, NBC News, and others.” BuzzFeed’s methodology has been criticized by the Washington Examiner for focusing on too narrow a range of major news outlets. But what BuzzFeed does indisputably show is that false stories with a pro-Trump, anti-Clinton slant were incredibly popular in the last few months of the 2016 election.

Republicans wanted to be convinced that they could stomach voting for Trump.

Blaming “fake news” for denting Clinton’s popularity has proven comforting to liberals still reeling from the unexpected electoral loss. But liberals are drawing the wrong lesson from the BuzzFeed article. They’ve been up in arms about the fake news writer who grandly claimed to The Washington Post, “I think Trump is in the White House because of me.” There have been calls for Facebook to come up with a technical solution, such as adopting a browser extension that tags stories on whether they are verified or not.

But it’s not the supply of “fake news” that is the problem. As NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen wrote on Twitter after the BuzzFeed data came out, “I think we should talk about the demand side. Where was it coming from? Why did it surge late? Perhaps as election day neared a lot of people who had figured they would vote for Trump asked themselves: am I REALLY going to do this?”

