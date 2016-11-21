If Moonglow was only a chronicle of this taciturn and obsessive, yet highly competent man, it would be a disappointing work from such a consistently talented writer—nothing more than the invention of an elaborate origin story for himself.

What elevates it all is the figure of Chabon’s grandmother, a charismatic manic depressive whose erratic behavior—setting fire to the family’s hickory tree in front of their New Jersey farmhouse; being pursued by an imagined monster out of her past, known only as the “Skinless Horse”; baking and then eating a whole tarte tatin with her grandson and then moodily retreating to her darkened room—give the book humanity. Even the grandfather’s story warms when it touches on his struggle to construct a life with someone he loves so deeply but who is also damaged beyond repair. Again and again, we return to a heartbreaking image of him building a model of a lunar settlement—which we learn, of course, took 14 years and about 22,000 individual polystyrene pieces—in which he embeds, below ground, a tiny family, his own, huddled together, cozy and protected from all the outside terrors, present and historical.

The best sections in the book are Chabon’s own memories of this troubled woman who always traveled in a cloud of Chanel No. 5—or Mike’s memories, I should say. As a child, he began to intuit her strangeness and murky past. He finds a deck of hidden tarot-like cards and she tells him they were a remnant of her time as a witch—and, indeed, for a period in the early 1950s until her first major mental breakdown, she played one on late night local television. In one long evocative section he describes an afternoon spent with her while his mother was in the hospital following a miscarriage. She attempts to cheer him up and distract him by dressing them both up as cowboys, and calling herself Tumblesweed Bill. She is comforting, but also unsettling. Darkness descends over her suddenly in the form of a migraine, forcing her to retreat to her bedroom, leaving him to build a house of cards with her spooky deck.

Chabon’s bigger point, both in form and content, is that narrative is our existential duct tape.

“Generally speaking, in the course of your life with her, in her expressions of emotion and the patterns of her thought, would you say that there was a … coherence to her? What we might call her presentation of self? Did it feel consistent?” This is what the psychiatrist asks Mike’s grandfather when he goes to pick up his wife from a mental institution in 1958. Without revealing what he can’t, the psychiatrist suggests that he has been privy to a far more disturbing story of how she survived the war than the one she’d told her family of being hidden by Carmelite Nuns while her parents were sent to Auschwitz and the father of her child (a Catholic doctor) was shot by the occupying SS. Much later, after everyone is dead, Mike will uncover this alternative story, one, he writes, that “messed me up for a long time.” It’s possible, though, we’re also lead to believe, that maybe this narrative too is not the whole truth.

So what do we make of this fake memoir, with, at its center, a woman struggling to maintain sanity in the absence of a coherent life story, nothing that ties her past to her present? Chabon’s bigger point, both in form and content, is that narrative is our existential duct tape. The stories we tell ourselves about ourselves are flimsy things, but if we don’t keep repeating them, we easily fall apart. Sitting at his grandparents table as a boy, building his house of cards as his grandmother nurses unknown pains in her room, Chabon considers the structure as it collapses:

I understood: Everything got ruined and nothing was ever finished. The world, like the Tower of Babel or my grandmother’s deck of cards, was made out of stories, and it was always on the verge of collapse. That was proverbial.

It is proverbial. But it’s somehow less numbingly obvious in Chabon’s hands. Maybe it has to do with how particular and real these characters feel; or that this is a memoir about grandparents that so fully complicates the notion that their lives are the prepackaged, finished objects they always seem to be by the time we encounter them. They are not, Chabon is saying. They don’t begin or end. They are recreated and refurbished, first by them and then by us, until finally no one remembers anymore the detail and color. And that’s when they really die.