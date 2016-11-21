Please don’t make Nazis the new fashion darlings of D.C.

There has been justifiable outrage Monday over The Los Angeles Times story, “White nationalists dress up and come to Washington in hopes of influencing Trump.” The piece recounts a Washington, D.C., conference Saturday for alt-right activists intent on the United States becoming a white ethno-state, but it had the feel of a fluffy feature, preoccupied with attendee fashion choices and complete with an apparently posed photo of movement leader Richard Spencer looking stylish in dark sunglasses.

Naturally, it didn’t go over well:

Journalists in the 60s realized racism/discrimination were empirically evil and reported accordingly. This OTOH... https://t.co/1peT9AfPIg — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 21, 2016

This wasn’t the first time a media outlet has focused on Spencer’s fashion either. Mother Jones tweeted out this headline earlier this month.