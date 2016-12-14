Then, at the very last, Ginzburg pulls the whole piece together with an evocation of how once upon a time, very long ago, these two, almost strangers to one another, took an evening walk together and, while each found the other attractive, they were equally “ready to say goodbye to one another forever, as the sun set, at the corner of the street.” Only they didn’t, and here, more than two decades later, they were. Over the years, Ginzburg has often marveled at the fact that “he and I” fell randomly together when it was just as possible to have fallen randomly apart. It is the very randomness of their destiny that has held her attention over time; the randomness of life itself that got cemented into a relationship that somehow became a marriage.

In each essay, the writer seems, as she writes, to be discovering the mysterious in the familiar. The more she contemplates the everydayness of her life, the more amazed she becomes. Stunned, in fact. Stunned by what it actually means: being married. When people live together without the benefit of the legal tie, there is often talk of the anxiety of not being fully committed; but when they are legally bound, and have now become “husband” and “wife,” the psychological power attached to no longer beginning and ending with oneself in the eyes of civil society is felt 24-7.

In both the Ginzburg and the Darling essay, the shock of the quotidian is central to the internal action of the piece. It’s extraordinary, the writing seems to say, this compelling need to rationalize the trade-offs, endure the intermingling of contradictory emotions—admiration, dislike, desire, distrust, stimulation and boredom, exile and ease—none of which will ever separate out; and all because of the blind hunger to mate that, without exception, characterizes animal life.

Marriage as a Fine Art is a book of conversations between the celebrated French power couple Julia Kristeva and Philippe Sollers, in which they open themselves to a barrage of questions about their own marriage. This subject matched with these participants must seem highly suspect to many: Kristeva is a world-famous psychoanalyst and feminist theorist and Philippe Sollers a novelist, critic, and magazine editor well known in France. The couple has been married for 50 years, and has for just as long been part of an elite circle of intellectual theorists—including such figures as Jacques Derrida, Roland Barthes, and Jacques Lacan—where defending marriage as such is the last thing on anyone’s agenda. So what were these two now up to?

In her preface to the book, Kristeva promises “to tell all about a given passion, with precision, without shame or shirking, without altering the past or embellishing the present, and steering very clear of the flaunting of sentimental fixations and erotic fantasies so prevalent in the current ‘selfie’ memoir.” Sollers adds that when “people get married out of calculation or delusion, time wears down this fragile normality contract, they get unmarried, they remarry, or else they stagnate in mutual disappointment. Nothing of the sort with us: Both partners equally preserve their creative personality, each stimulating the other all the time.” It’s a “new art of love,” he proposes, one that he believes society may not, however, be ready to accept. Thus, from the very start, both respondents took pains to establish their attachment as an example of the intelligence and courage that it takes to rescue the words “husband” and “wife” from their ever-increasing lack of prestige.