



In Berkeley, California, a few days after election night, my two granddaughters played on the living-room floor, wearing safety pins on their blouses. The pins were a gesture of protection and solidarity with America’s most vulnerable—those who felt unsafe as a result of the attacks Donald Trump made on Muslims, Mexicans, and other minorities during his campaign. A Comcast repairman arrived at the front door to look at our broken phone. “I’m from Morocco,” he told me. “I’m Muslim, and I can’t believe Trump is my president.” Before he left, he picked up a safety pin, too. The mood was glum.

Over the next week, however, I called up some friends whose mood was very different. Well before the election, I knew how they were going to vote: I had spent five years with them in southwest Louisiana, researching a book about the American right. In the interviews I conducted with dozens of supporters of Trump and the Tea Party, I sought to understand why their right-wing political beliefs felt right to them. I tried to shut off my own political alarm system and to listen to what people were saying on fishing trips, at church gumbo cook-offs and political meetings, and on visits to schools, graveyards, and birthplaces. What I found was a deep sense of loss: Many of my informants felt cast adrift in a country that was changing and increasingly, they felt, held little place for them. “Ronald Reagan told us ‘I didn’t leave my party, my party left me,’” one explained to me before the election. “Now we aren’t leaving our country, but our country is leaving us.”

My friends in Louisiana defined themselves as “strangers in their own land,” a phrase I chose for the title of my book. But now their chosen candidate would soon be in power. “The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again,” the president-elect tweeted on November 9. “We will all come together as never before.”

I picked up the phone. I wanted to know what my friends thought the result meant to them—and what, if anything, they believed they might have won. Not least because the future of the Democratic Party, now in opposition, will depend in part on reaching out from our liberal enclaves to all those in conservative ones. First we have to get to know and appreciate each other as people. Then we have to build a new politics—one that truly addresses the toll taken by widening income inequality, and that rewards companies for creating and keeping jobs here.