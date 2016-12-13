Andrew, did Obama help create the conditions for Trump’s victory?

ANDREW SULLIVAN: If Obama had run for a third term, he would have won. It’s Hillary Clinton’s fault. The worst candidate for president in recent history. Worse than Dukakis. She threw this away. Insofar as that’s Obama’s responsibility, it was in not making sure that Biden entered the race, and being cowed by the Clintons, and not finding a successor who could win the coalition he had assembled. The Clintons destroyed Obama. No one else. Even so, she won the popular vote. But because she’s just a dreadful candidate, and someone almost no one can imagine being president of the United States, she—

GORDON-REED: Oh, I could!

SULLIVAN: She’s a terribly unpopular person. Horrible: no inspiration, no political skills, complete mediocrity. So that’s the mistake—allowing the Clintons to keep control of the party and then allowing this mediocrity to be his successor.

PAINTER: [Gesturing to the other women around the table] Can we just say: We entirely disagree with that.

JAFFE: Well, I don’t know. I think Hillary Clinton was a lousy candidate.

GORDON-REED: I don’t think she was a lousy candidate. But for a candidate to lose to someone who’s never been in the military, who’s never held public office—he’s not like any candidate who’s ever run before. So there were other forces at play here, most notably her gender.

PAINTER: She’s an older woman.

GORDON-REED. That’s right. It’s clear that many people have a hard time paying attention to older women as anything other than mothers or grandmothers.

SULLIVAN: She’s just a bad candidate and a terrible politician whom large numbers of people despised. You can see it in the polls: She represented everything that people hate about Washington.

PAINTER: Yeah, because she’s an older woman.

SULLIVAN: The idea that she should have been the candidate to replace this inspiring new person who really did transform America was itself a joke. So was the Democratic Party’s delusion in thinking that being the spouse of a former president would be an advantage in this election, when obviously it wasn’t. She couldn’t even win white women against someone who has a history of sexual assault.

GORDON-REED: Well, that says something about white women. We’re talking about this like it was a landslide against her. I mean, Dukakis—what did he win?

JAFFE: Exactly. That’s why I think Elizabeth Warren could have won.

GORDON-REED: You think Elizabeth Warren could’ve won?

JAFFE: Yes. She could have run on a more populist message, and she would have been better at it. Plus, her name does not say “NAFTA” in Indiana and Wisconsin and Ohio.

PAINTER: But it would say “socialist.”

GORDON-REED: And it would say “Pocahontas.” I mean, she was my colleague at Harvard, and I love and would support Elizabeth. But Trump understands media, he understands narrative, he understands story. This has been a story. And he played it very, very well. He would have done it against anybody.

BILL McKIBBEN

CLIMATE ACTIVIST AND AUTHOR OBAMA’S GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT Blocking the Keystone pipeline. It marked the first such loss Big Oil ever suffered, and it helped trigger a wave of opposition to virtually every other fossil fuel project on the planet. BIGGEST FAILURE Falling for the idea that gas would be a good substitute for coal. The result is that we’re emitting about the same volume of greenhouse gases as when he took office. He should have stood up to the fossil fuel industry and gone straight from coal to renewables. WHAT SURPRISED YOU MOST? That he shut down the movement that got him the presidency in 2008. His “I’ve got this” vibe set him up for repeated Lucy-with-the-football moments with the GOP. WHAT HE DESERVES MORE CREDIT FOR That we came through his eight years with net neutrality preserved is a pretty big deal. HOW HISTORY WILL JUDGE HIM I fear that the only issue history will care about before too long is climate chaos, and that in that respect he’ll be judged as temporizing and half-hearted. He definitely did more than his predecessors, but that’s not saying much.

II. Obama’s Machine

Obama entered office with one of the most effective political machines in history. But instead of using it to create grassroots support for his agenda, he basically shut down the entire operation and told his supporters, “I got this.” In basketball terms, he bet his entire presidency on an inside game. Do you think that was a mistake?

JAFFE: Well, he didn’t shut it down. This narrative kind of annoys me. He mobilized it in the wrong direction. I was reporting on the people in Organizing for America, who came out of Obama’s campaign. And when it came time to pass the Affordable Care Act, the people who were organizing through the OFA were told to pressure Republicans, who were never going to vote for anything. They should have pressured wavering Democrats, like Rep. Bart Stupak from Michigan, who were going to flip the whole thing if they couldn’t have it be anti-abortion. So I cringe when people say he demobilized his operation. He just didn’t mobilize it in a way that would have actually been useful, because he wasn’t willing to deploy it against his own party.

He certainly didn’t mobilize it in the way that the right mobilized the Tea Party—as a grassroots machine. Did he miss an opportunity by not capitalizing on the operation he built and running it in a more active way?

JUDIS: It’s hard for presidents to do that. Reagan didn’t really try to do it. You have to have an outside force that does it. At the time, I was as critical as anyone of their turning it into a kind of subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee. But it’s hard to pull off. One of the things you have to have is a very clear adversary. And one of the things that Obama was unwilling to do in his first year was to declare himself the president of Main Street against Wall Street—to really go after the Republicans. He only figured that out after August 2011, when they really screwed him with the whole national debt crisis and the sequester. If he would have done that from the outset, there would have been more of a possibility of mobilizing. But it was that kind of ambiguity that left the door open.

PAINTER: We’re also forgetting the cultural context of all this: that Obama was operating as a black man among a whole bunch of white guys. They were middle Americans whose gut sense was distrust—not being comfortable with him, not wanting to go along with him. There was a lot of static going on. He had to prove that he wasn’t a communist. That’s part of the reason, I’m guessing, that he didn’t move further left against the banks and kept on the side, really, of the Republican financial establishment.

JAFFE: I agree with John that you need an outside force. But in this case, the outside force voluntarily demobilized: After the stimulus was approved, the labor movement refused to push on the things they wanted. Everybody went along with Obama’s idea that “now we pivot to health care,” even though unemployment was still at 10 percent. Nobody was willing to push him, largely because the left was just coming out of eight years of PTSD over George W. Bush.

SULLIVAN: He won reelection easily. All these arguments about his first term: How did he win reelection so convincingly, if he got things so wrong?

You’re saying that it didn’t matter that he didn’t mobilize grassroots support?

SULLIVAN: If he’d moved left in that first term, he wouldn’t have won reelection.

JAFFE: I think it depends what we’re defining as “left.”

GORDON-REED: He didn’t have to go very far to be too left for some people. For the first black president, there were all kinds of psychic things going on that just don’t apply for a “regular” person. He couldn’t have gone too far left and won.

PAINTER: This is the only place I’m sort of separating myself from John. Because you, John, are thinking of this context without the racial dynamics that played a big part in narrowing his room to maneuver.

Obama mobbed by supporters at a campaign rally in Nevada on September 30, 2008. DOUG MILLS /THE NEW YORK TIMES/REDUX

SULLIVAN: He won more white voters in 2012 than Hillary Clinton just did, OK? He was always popular with white people in the Midwest. This whole racial thing is just so myopic.

GORDON-REED: No, it’s not myopic. We’re talking about his responses to things. We’re talking about why an individual maneuvers in a particular way. If you are an African American person and you are in this setting, you can’t maneuver like a white person. Sure, there are white people who like him—that’s not the question. The question is, why did he act in a particular way?

SULLIVAN: What should he have done otherwise and didn’t because he’s black?

It sounds to me like you’re all reaching a similar conclusion from different directions. You all agree that Obama didn’t move left. Andrew’s just saying that he didn’t need to, because he already had the support he needed among white voters.

SULLIVAN: They keep saying that because he’s black he couldn’t move left.

PAINTER: Andrew, that is so gross, in the sense of using such a big club. You’re not hearing what we’re saying in terms of context, psychology, and culture. It’s not a toggle switch of racism, or “because he’s black.” It’s because of the fine-grained nature of our society. What he could accomplish changed month by month, week by week, congressman by congressman, senator by senator. What I’m trying to say is that there’s more going into this than just the policy and the politics.

JUDIS: I agree. At the time, there was always the Jesse Jackson comparison—that if Obama wanted to succeed, he couldn’t sound like Jesse Jackson, he couldn’t raise hell. But I think there were two other factors that played into that. First was the financial crisis: Tim Geithner and Larry Summers argued that they couldn’t do something that would create a crisis of confidence among the banking industry and Wall Street. And second was that based on Obama’s experience as a state legislator in Illinois, he had this idea that he could pull off a bipartisan compromise. Those are really the two big reasons, leaving aside race, why he took a very cautious course of action that first year.

JAFFE: And there was almost no one within his party who was willing to break ranks with him. Nobody was pulling left.

RAFIA ZAKARIA

ATTORNEY AND AUTHOR OBAMA’S GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT Barring the use of pre- existing conditions as a basis for denying health coverage. BIGGEST FAILURE As a Pakistani-American, it pains me to see how often the Obama administration boasts of its capture of Osama bin Laden. Using a public vaccination program as a front to collect DNA via a CIA operative has seriously impacted the credibility of public health programs in Pakistan. This has led to fewer vaccinations and more disease outbreaks all over the country. WHAT SURPRISED YOU MOST? Perhaps it was my naïveté, but I really did think Obama’s intellectual pedigree as a constitutional scholar would mean he would be more passionately opposed to covert wars, extrajudicial killings via drone attacks, and the continued use of indefinite detention. WHAT HE DESERVES MORE CREDIT FOR He is probably one of the best-looking and most charismatic presidents in several decades. (Who says we can’t judge men by their looks?) HOW HISTORY WILL JUDGE HIM “Historic firsts” come with their own baggage. His presidency will likely be remembered for the fact that it was the first time an African American was elected to the highest office, rather than for what he did in office.

III. His Biggest Success

Let’s broaden out beyond politics and talk about what he achieved as president. I’d like to hear from each of you what you consider to be his single biggest accomplishment that will outlast the Trump era. What will history look back on as his greatest achievement?

JUDIS: What will outlast Trump? We just threw everything out! [Laughter]

Well, that’s really the question now: What did he do that’s going to survive?

JAFFE: That’s such a hard question. After Trump, I think we’re going to look back at Obama and be like, “Oh, this was such a decent human being in the White House.”

GORDON-REED: And no scandals.

JAFFE: Right! Even the people who are the angriest at Obama post pictures of him and his family on Facebook and go: “Look at how great they are.”

GORDON-REED: Well, maybe not the angriest.

JAFFE: OK, true. But if Hillary Clinton was going to be president in January, I would have come in here and been really critical of the Affordable Care Act. In a few months, though, I’m going to have no health insurance instead of crappy health insurance. It all looks very different now. I don’t know what’s going to last.

PAINTER: I agree with you that it’s going to be mostly nostalgia, because the Republicans want to dismantle everything that Obama did. As you say, what we will remember is an upstanding family, a clean-living family, a rather liberal administration, as well as ethical and honest. It will look like the good old days.

GORDON-REED: Also the fact that he got elected. It was a particular moment.

PAINTER: And reelected! We can feel good about ourselves.

GORDON-REED: We can feel very good about it. America crossed a particular marker there. I think that will be important. Along with his intelligence, his spirit.

Andrew, this is something that you’ve written about. You have called Obama a “living, walking example of American exceptionalism”—just the fact of his election, and the way he’s conducted himself. Do you see that as the thing that will most endure? Or do you see other things he’s accomplished that will be a significant part of his legacy?

SULLIVAN: Look, we just elected someone, and we have no idea what this person is going to do in office. He has supreme total personal power for the indefinite future. He’s destroyed the Republican Party and created what looks like a neofascist party in its place. But I would put a bet that a lot may last that people are currently dismissing. Let’s just take three examples:

First, of all the things Obama achieved, saving the global economy from a second Great Depression is a huge achievement that will outlast Trump. Second, redirecting American foreign policy away from neoconservative, global interventionism will actually be entrenched by Trump. That is one of the key reasons he was elected in the first place, and that huge shift in global power is something that will last. And third, Obamacare. Republicans are saying they’re going to repeal it. Well there are 13 million people, including me, on Obamacare. I’m extremely happy with my Obamacare.

JAFFE: [Laughs] I’m not.