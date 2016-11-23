That was a difficult question to answer. We didn’t really make a specific point of withholding the truth from them. But it’s also true that we didn’t trust them enough to confide in them. My mother’s decision to silence us was a mistake, one that only seems more relevant than ever today. It stems from a complicated—and, to me, tragic—conviction about who gets to be American, which I suppose effectively means white. There is a safety and acceptance that identity connotes, as well as an instinctive and deeply held fear that Jews can never truly be safe. “If you have a tumor, you cut it out,” my mother told me as I was writing the book. “Judaism was a tumor?” I asked. “Well, it can kill ya.”

Sure, fine. Yes, it can. It always has, and it always will. This is a fundamental part of being a Jew, whether or not it’s true in any given moment. I don’t feel physically threatened as a Jew in this country, and I never have. But it is ours to know, as it is for every minority and disenfranchised group in this country, and they know it only more clearly now that Trump has been elected. But it was wrong to hide. I am American because I am Jewish, just as an LGBTQ person is American for that reason, as well as a Muslim, and so on. To state that explicitly is to claim one’s rightful place in this country.

My stepfather is a powerful figure in my life, the equal and no less of my biological father. In another story, I wrote of what he signified to us: “He was American in a way that Jews like my mother—born of that postwar generation caught halfway between model minority and mainstream privilege—worshipped, envied, respected, and desperately wanted their children to become.”

And it is of Randy that I have been thinking since the election. When I thought of the forces of intolerance and hatred unleashed by Trump, and how people I knew dismissed it, I thought of him. When I explained to my six-year-old daughter, whom I’d brought to the polls with me, that there would be no “girl president,” I thought of him. When I read, in horror, that hate crimes against Muslims and mosques had increased 67 percent last year compared to the previous year, and that Jews were the most frequent victims of crimes based on religion, I thought of him. And, then, when a member of my stepfamily wrote on social media about “puppet masters” in the media, and another described his “whiteness” as something to be protected and valued and defended from outside threats, I thought of him. And finally, when I tried to imagine returning to Mississippi with my children, and it didn’t seem possible, at least not now, I thought of him.

I know, of course, that he is not responsible for these things, and I don’t want to paint my stepfamily as racist simply because they voted for Trump. (I don’t think my mother voted.) But a choice was made, by all of us, and we must give name to what was actually chosen and by whom. Maybe I’ll feel differently later, but for now, I’m not inclined to offer the benefit of the doubt.