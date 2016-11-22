Keep calling the “alt-right” the “alt-right.”

ThinkProgress, a left-leaning news outlet, announced today that it will refer to members of the alt-right movement as “white nationalists” from now on:



We will only use the name when quoting others. When appending our own description to men like Spencer and groups like NPI, we will use terms we consider more accurate, such as “white nationalist” or “white supremacist.”

There is a certain logic here. “Alt-right” communicates nothing obvious about the movement’s inherent racism. But while ThinkProgress’s statement is technically accurate—the alt-right is indeed a white nationalist movement—it only gives readers one piece of useful information. It doesn’t explain what sets the alt-right apart from other white nationalist groups.

And these details matter, as the Anti-Defamation League’s Mark Pitcavage noted on Twitter: