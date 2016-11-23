A minor gang of similarly offensive dinguses is now in the news, having maneuvered Mom’s Honda into the wake of the Trump tractor-trailer with the vague hope of being sucked along in its yuge, yuge slipstream. Lefty and liberal Twitter, not to mention all of your Jewish friends and mine on Facebook, have gone nuts, perhaps understandably: it’s the incipient Fourth Reich, and erstwhile Breitbart publisher and current Trump Svengali Steve Bannon is its Goebbels, or at least its Leni Riefenstahl. The legacy press has meanwhile reacted with its usual muddled incoherence, dismayed but fascinated, insisting that the imaginary code of incomprehensible and contradictory journalistic ethics requires balance, spokesmen for both sides, and a fair hearing for these vulgar, racist little dweebs.



The alt-right are the least intellectual of this pseudo-intellectual movement, which explains the appeal of Trumpism.

The Los Angeles Times even ran a flattering lifestyle piece on Richard Spencer, one of the alt-right’s dim luminaries, flattering them and him as dapper outliers to the stereotype of neo-Nazis as extras from Justified, skinhead hillbillies who’d trade a stake in the master race for a hit of meth. Only a lifestyle journalist could imagine this freak as dapper; he dresses like an over-gelled assistant branch manager who lurks around the bars telling hot girls he “works in banking.” The movement’s sad gathering in a hotel ballroom—how many allowances were advanced to pay for the Megabus tickets?—replete with adenoidal Heil Hitlers and turgid speeches was a loser teenager’s poor fantasy of what a radical revolution looks like. I should know. I was such a teenager.

After college, where I got a couple of boyfriends and relegated my fondness for Hollywood Nazis to the kingdom of nostalgia, I started a blog where I aired my anarchic moral grievances at Bush, the U.S. empire, the complicit Democrats, mainstream gays, the credulous media. I’ve since flushed it down the memory hole: I became a novelist, and while I stand by all the nasty things I said about W., Obama, and The New York Times, a writer mocks Terry Gross at his own eternal peril.

In keeping with my ostensible anarchism, I left the comments entirely un-moderated, and probably due to the omnidirectional nature of my own contempt, I attracted all kinds of anti-establishment weirdos, not the least of whom were a dedicated contingent of “neoreactionaries,” the wide and shallow intellectual catch-all from which our Nazi friends on the alt-right emerged awkwardly, like half-evolved fish. Neoreaction was the brainchild of a British (of course) crackpot named Nick Land. Some of them liked feudalism, and some of them pimped “human biodiversity,” i.e. scientific racism, and all of them, in my comments anyway, took every opportunity to tell me to “read Mencius Moldbug.”

Moldbug—the nom de plume of a former computer programmer and logorrheic auto-didact named Curtis Yarvin—was the American daddy of the movement, which also called itself the “Dark Enlightenment,” again encroaching on the imaginary album titles of the adolescent mind. Less Nazi than kooky monarchist, Yarvin actually had some interesting critiques of the managerial liberal state, which he unfortunately buried beneath a tireless flow of horseshit. Like most self-educated intellectuals, he believed himself to be the first man to have every read any philosophy. I always felt a sympathetic sorrow for him; he was no dummy, and a few years of nice professors correcting his papers might have formed him into an interesting and iconoclastic mind. Alas, professors are themselves agents of “The Cathedral,” the ubiquitous controlling apparatus of the neoreactionary imagination, along with the mainstream media and the minor bureaucrats of the federal government.