The Obama White House has no business criticizing any of the changes that may or may not come to the DNC.

There has been very little, besides opposition to Donald Trump, for the Democratic Party to rally around since Hillary Clinton lost the election. But, for the most part, the Democrats did come together to support Keith Ellison for DNC chair—he enjoys the support of Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren.

Ellison has seemed like a lock since he was identified as the best person to take over an institution that many rightfully blame for the losses in 2016. It both tilted the playing field toward Hillary Clinton, neglected the party’s grassroots base and state and local-level candidates, and built what many believe to be a faulty infrastructure that cost elections up and down the ballot. But one wing of the party is standing against Ellison’s nomination: the Obama wing.

According to a New York Times report published late Tuesday, Obamaworld is concerned that Ellison’s duties as a congressman will interfere with his ability to run the DNC, and that his past comments about Louis Farrakhan, along with his left-ish position on Israel, will be used as a wedge by the GOP. The Obama White House has reportedly pushed Joe Biden, Tom Perez, and Jennifer Granholm to enter the fray.