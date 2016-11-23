Of course, conservative politicians and commentators have been playing varieties of this rhetorical game for years, but Trump hit on a strategy only a consummate showman would think to exploit: instead of using surrogates and coded language to signal to white voters that he was fighting for their interests, he focused his attention on rallies as spectacles of rage and catharsis, where white voters would finally get to say what they “really” thought. The outrageousness, the unacceptability, was precisely the point: Trump wanted his all-white crowds to feel embattled, shamed, aggrieved, and now exultant at finally fighting back. He wanted, in other words, to bottle the feeling of the crowd at Busch Stadium and unleash it.

Why, Trump kept asking, should we be asked to care about people of color, or immigrants, when we never see them or interact with them, or share their concerns?

During the campaign, and since Trump’s surprising (and possibly artificially engineered) victory, some commentators have been laying the blame for his success on “identity politics”—what Leon Wieseltier, speaking for many others, calls “the politics of grievance,” as opposed to the more noble politics of national unity and belonging. (“National politics in healthy periods is not about “difference,” it is about commonality,” as Mark Lilla put it in his recapitulation of this argument that appeared in the New York Times last weekend). In this formulation, activist groups and academics on the left essentially taught Trump supporters to feel like white nationalists; by focusing on discrimination to the exclusion of all other issues, the argument goes, they alienated even sympathetic white voters who felt their own concerns were never addressed. By emphasizing their vulnerability and fragility—by using terms like “safe space”—they allowed such visceral responses to dominate the entire political process.

There’s at least one compelling truth among all the fallacies in this argument: for decades the right has used the very existence of social justice and civil rights movements to make white Americans feel under attack. This is borne out by a startling and deeply depressing 2011 paper by psychologists Michael Norton and Samuel Sommers: “Whites See Racism as a Zero-sum Game that They Are Now Losing.” Using a broad-based survey that asked whites and African Americans to rank their perceptions of racism against different groups on a 1 to 10 scale, Norton and Sommers discovered that, contrary to all available economic or legal evidence, white Americans believe themselves to be the victims of discrimination and bias that has increased over time, as legal forms of discrimination against African Americans have decreased. This perception can’t be controlled for levels of education: According to this analysis, at least, even the most well-educated white Americans still believe pervasive anti-white discrimination exists.

Where does this perception come from, if not from actual evidence? Nikole Hannah-Jones, in The New York Times Magazine, details an interview she conducted with one Obama-to-Trump voter, Gretchen, a registered nurse in rural Iowa who describes herself as a “social liberal and fiscal conservative,” who supported Democrats even though she worried that government programs were creating a culture of dependency, but who changed her affiliation and her vote, decisively, when Obama described Trayvon Martin as a boy who could have been his own son. “The Black Lives Matter movement bothered her,” Hannah-Jones writes. “Even as an Ivy League-educated, glamorous black couple lived in the White House, masses of black people were blocking highways and staging die-ins in malls, claiming that black people had it so hard.” Norton and Sommers sum up this feeling with a quotation from Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, now nominated for the attorney general position in the Trump administration: “Empathy for one party,” Sessions said, “is always prejudice against another.”

How is it possible for a thinking, psychological stable person, let alone a practicing Christian—that’s the vast majority of the Trump electorate—supposed to hold this explicitly hateful idea in the mind? For the most part, it happens by feeling it, without necessarily voicing it, articulating it, or talking it over. Hannah-Jones describes Gretchen this way: “Some of her liberal friends on Facebook called her racist. So she shut her mouth—and simmered.” Like so many forms of psychological repression, white fragility follows precisely this pattern: Unacceptable thoughts / tentative voicing of those thoughts / immediate criticism / silence / “simmering.”

And then, in the end? Anyone who has ever attended a Thanksgiving meal, or any large family gathering, knows how the story goes: Explosion.

It may be that Gretchen would feel the same way if she lived in an integrated community, had friends and neighbors of different ethnicities—even if she were part of a multiracial family. In the vast majority of cases, we’ll never know: Integrated communities exist, of course, and many white Americans live vibrantly interconnected lives with people of color, but demographically speaking they are a tiny minority. I will go to my grave believing many more white people secretly (or not so secretly) wish they knew black people better, have a deep longing for racial reconciliation, and carry around a heavy load of racialized shame. That’s how I have always experienced my own whiteness, and that’s the whiteness I recognize in my family and the many communities I’ve lived in—urban, rural, Eastern, Western.

But none of that has prevented the past fifty years of right-wing myth-making about race in America, playing on the fears and suspicions of whites living in overwhelmingly segregated communities: That black people are innately predisposed to commit crimes; that uncontrolled waves of immigrants are destabilizing the economy and taking “good jobs”; that people of color in urban centers receive more tax dollars than rural communities; that people of color are “takers,” receiving government benefits they don’t deserve; that “it’s impossible for a white man to get a good job anymore.” These are lies that have become, in many white contexts, a kind of unspeakable common sense, the definition of what isn’t “P.C.”

Until now. Now, they are speakable. Spoken everywhere. Yet even in victory, Trump hasn’t altered the rhetoric of his campaign at all: at every possible occasion, he’s still playing the victim, wounded by mass protests, insulted by the cast of Hamilton and Saturday Night Live, insisting that the theater should be a “safe and special place.” He and his advisors know that the language of fragility, fear, and rage—the adrenaline rush of white solidarity against “them”—is what got him where he is. Whether he can sustain it is the most frightening question of all.

I don’t feel prepared to make predictions. What I want to know is: how did it happen?

Would Gretchen have been the one shouting racist names at the Black Lives Matter protestors at Busch Stadium in 2014? I don’t think she would have. I have a much easier time picturing her in the crowd, tense, nervous, wishing she were somewhere else. But not outraged, and not disagreeing. Maybe feeling a little glad that someone was taking her side, that the yelling wasn’t coming from only one direction. Feeling herself closely hemmed in a crowd of people like her, and taking some sense of safety from that feeling. There are so many of us and just a few of them. In an hour or so she will find her way to the parking lot, sit miserably in stadium traffic for twenty minutes, and then be out on the open highway again, settling in for that thirty or forty-mile drive home, and reassured by the distance, taking her away from those faces. In a way, that distance is her real vote. She’s cast it even before she gets to her exit.