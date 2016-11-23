Republicans celebrating the overtime injunction forgot about their new working class base.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant of Texas blocked the Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than four million salaried workers. Expected to take effect December 1, the rule would have doubled the salary limit for overtime eligible employees to $47,500 from $23,660.
In response, Republican politicians tweeted their enthusiasm and support for Mazzant’s decision, saying it was an important step in reining in the Obama administration’s egregious use of executive power. A win for small businesses and a long-disrespected Congress, most insisted.
But, as Igor Volksy pointed out, those very politicians failed to disclose the uncomfortable fact that they are far wealthier than the millions of people who would have benefited from this regulation. These politicians include Speaker Paul Ryan:
Ted Cruz:
and John McCain:
So much for being the new champions of the working class.