Republicans celebrating the overtime injunction forgot about their new working class base.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant of Texas blocked the Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than four million salaried workers. Expected to take effect December 1, the rule would have doubled the salary limit for overtime eligible employees to $47,500 from $23,660.

In response, Republican politicians tweeted their enthusiasm and support for Mazzant’s decision, saying it was an important step in reining in the Obama administration’s egregious use of executive power. A win for small businesses and a long-disrespected Congress, most insisted.



This injunction is great news for #Arkansas and an important step to reining in the Obama administration’s abuse of the regulatory process. https://t.co/PWkTJ1sGQK — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) November 23, 2016

But, as Igor Volksy pointed out, those very politicians failed to disclose the uncomfortable fact that they are far wealthier than the millions of people who would have benefited from this regulation. These politicians include Speaker Paul Ryan:

