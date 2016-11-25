“We’re a hunting family, and I didn’t want to let people say just because you’re a Democrat you’re against guns,” Campbell says.

Liberals’ sudden show of support for Campbell has some of the desperation of the Change.org petition, now 4.6 million signatures strong, that calls on the Electoral College to make Hillary Clinton president after all. But Campbell represents a more feasible outlet for their energy.

As recently as 2015, a Democrat represented Louisiana in the Senate. In last year’s governor’s race a Democratic state representative from a small town in Tangipahoa Parish managed to beat U.S. Senator David Vitter, whose name was still badly tarnished from a 2007 prostitution scandal.

Unfortunately for Campbell, as national elections grow more influenced by partisanship, it is increasingly rare for Democrats to represent red states in Congress. And even worse, his opponent’s number never showed up in the D.C. Madam’s phone book. Instead, state Treasurer John Kennedy is recycling Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp.”

“After all, we do know a thing or two about swamps in Louisiana,” Kennedy jokes in his latest TV spot.

Campbell thanks the aggrieved out-of-state Clinton supporters for their donations. But he is adamant that his campaign is not a second referendum on the presidential race. In an interview, he repeats himself three times when asked whether his race is a chance to redeem Clinton’s loss.

“No, no, no,” he says.

For Kennedy, running as Donald’s man on the bayou represents a safe bet in a state where Trump walloped Clinton, 58 to 38 percent. Kennedy himself got 25 percent of the vote in Louisiana’s unusual “jungle primary,” with many voters opting for more conservative Republicans. Campbell got 17 percent.

Campbell’s path to victory is far more elusive than Kennedy’s. He must convince dejected Democrats to come out to the polls again, while persuading Trump’s exuberant supporters to switch sides. The task of energizing voters is complicated by the fact that Campbell would only represent a larger minority for Senate Democrats.

“It’s easy to put on a bumper sticker, ‘Vote for Campbell to win the majority,’” says Robert Mann, a journalism professor at Louisiana State University. “It’s hard to explain why you should make things a little bit closer so we can occasionally pluck off Susan Collins.”

Campbell is nevertheless optimistic that Democrats will show up on Dec. 10. He discounts the most recent independent public opinion poll, conducted by a GOP firm, which shows him trailing badly.

“We wouldn’t be in here fighting like hell if we thought we were going to get beat,” Campbell says.

That packed fundraising show at that grimy dive bar last week suggests that some people are mad enough to vote. On Saturday, a handful of volunteers showed up at Campbell’s New Orleans campaign office to call likely voters. Several of them described their decision to volunteer as a reaction to Trump’s shocking, wrenching win. Rather than wallow in their despair, they decided to latch onto the last Democrat left fighting.

Up until election day, Trevor Scott was the Brooklyn field director for Clinton’s campaign. The morning after he watched in disbelief as she gave her concession speech. A week after that, with a Clinton-Kaine campaign sticker still on his laptop, he flew down to New Orleans.

“Otherwise I’d just be sitting down on the couch for four weeks, twiddling my thumbs, wondering what happened,” Scott says.

Raymond Hough, a cab driver in New Orleans who also hosts a jazz show on a community radio station, says the morning after the election he felt “deep gloom and depression.”

But Hough collected himself. On Friday he spun a protest song set on his WWOZ show. On Saturday he volunteered for Campbell.

“The person who was elected as president has re-energized me and turned me into an activist,” says Hough, who refused to utter Trump’s name. “The nation is in a mess, and we need all the help we can get.”