This was one of the (many) choral chants of dissent about Girls, and many might be tempted to apply it to Fort Tilden and Search Party too. The notion that work and even a long-term relationship ought to be fulfilling, ought to be “meaningful,” rightfully sounds like privileged cant to people in other parts of America. If your options for work are mostly in the service industry, and if your choice of romantic partners is limited to the residents of a very small town, this aspiration sounds absurdly entitled. Context matters, even in a show like this, which lives on the edge of a stoner comedy.



The difference between a show like Girls and Search Party, however, is all in the comedy and point of view. Like its much closer cousin Broad City, Search Party demonstrates affection for but not acceptance of its characters. They are mostly ridiculous creatures. Shawkat, who came into the entertainment world as Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development, is trying out something new by playing the straight man. Dory’s desire to find out what happened to Chantal is almost achingly sincere, but the show spends most of its first few episodes signaling how plainly disastrous this whole intrigue will be to Dory’s sense of self, even as she’s determined that finding Chantal is her only chance at giving her life meaning.

Search Party is really clever in how it goes about that. We have all the tropes of the usual mystery show: the woman who says she knows something (Rosie Perez) but also has something to hide; the mysterious but hot private investigator (Ron Livingston); a cult of birth and taxidermy led by an unsettlingly sunny Parker Posey in a chic industrial neighborhood. We also get a lot of good comedy, like John Early’s character watching an a capella group sing a version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” at Chantal’s vigil. “Uhn uhn,” he sniffs.

In another sort of show Dory’s Everywoman qualities would be the stage for which greatness is set.

But rather than being straightforward pieces of the puzzle, each of these people is also a red herring for Dory. She is so determined to make Chantal’s disappearance into a meaningful event that, on meeting Perez’s character, she overlooks every obvious sign of trouble: vagueness, fits of temper, and odd moments with strangers. The result for the audience is more than dramatic irony, somehow: It’s almost like a contagious form of cognitive dissonance. We can see how nice it would be, for Dory, if this encounter with a crazy woman actually meant something at all. We can also see how stupid it is that she’s holding on to the notion that there is a there there.

This toying with the audience’s expectations gives Search Party a curiously existential edge. Without giving away the end of the story, it’s safe to say that this isn’t another True Detective. There is no big conspiracy-type explanation of exactly what happened to Chantal. What there might be is a big conspiracy-type explanation for is what happens to Dory as she pokes around. Or maybe it’s just a cosmic joke.