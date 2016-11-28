Ozawa defends music as a pure art form—divorced from commerce, social signifiers, and even rigid theory. He tells Murakami, “When I study a piece of music, I concentrate fairly deeply on the score. And the more I concentrate, probably, the less I think about other things. I just think about the music itself.” He sees his role as conductor as “to convert the music exactly as it’s written into actual sound.” After failing to understand Austrian composer Alban Berg’s opera Wozzeck, he did not listen to records but “started rereading the score from scratch. And that’s when I got it. I had understood the ‘language’ of the music well enough when I was just reading the score—what the music was trying to say.”

Throughout the book, Murakami bates Ozawa with questions on how his Japanese background affects his interpretation of the music, but Ozawa sticks to universalism. He is pushed to admit that “We Japanese and other Asian people have our own special kind of sorrow,” but he dismisses the idea that music is a proprietary form exclusive to a particular nationality. Ozawa complains, “Everyone says that enka is unique to Japan, a form of music that only Japanese can sing and only Japanese can understand. But I don’t believe it. Basically, enka comes from Western music, and it can be fully explained using Western music’s five-line musical staff.”

If Ozawa represents music as a pure artistic expression, Murakami represents music within the consumerist explosion of the late 20th century. Murakami is a music obsessive, but he is focused on recordings and all their auxiliary information. Early in the book, Ozawa warns Murakami: “Now, you might find this a little offensive, but I’ve never liked those manic record collectors—people with lots of money, superb music reproduction equipment, and tons of records.

Murakami spends the entirety of Absolutely on Music living up to the epithet. The author opens the book with the confession, “I never received a formal musical education, have virtually no technical knowledge of the field, and am a complete layman where most things musical are concerned” but then appears to know everything about every recording in history. On a dime, Murakami can accurately complete Ozawa’s vague description of “that handsome American fellow who died young” as conductor Thomas Schippers, and he seemingly owns more Ozawa recordings than Ozawa. In perhaps the best moment of Murakami’s laid-back erudition, he says about a Mahler symphony, “I seem to recall that the movement is labeled ‘Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen,’ which translates as ‘Solemnly and measured, without dragging.’” When it comes to notes on a page, Murakami may know little, but when it comes to records, he knows all. Ozawa writes in the afterward, “I have lots of friends who love music, but Haruki takes it way beyond the bounds of sanity.” These diverging approaches to music reveal how culture in the last half-century has transformed from a hallowed, intellectual pursuit—learning instruments, symphony attendance, “musical appreciation”—to an often solitary one that focuses around the primacy of actual media—record collecting, trivia, and “cratedigging.”

More importantly, the two different views illuminates how exactly Japanese outsiders have been able to break into once exclusively Western artistic communities. Neither Ozawa nor Murakami link themselves to Japanese traditions in the manner of writer Yukio Mishima or composer Toru Takemitsu. But where Ozawa reduced his art down to pure musical forms to find an opening—like an Olympic athlete competing on innate talent—Murakami rose to fame in part through beating Westerners at their own post-modern game of subtle pop culture reference and tasteful signifiers. Murakami’s novels indulge readers in an exaggerated cosmopolitan Tokyo where characters listen to an impeccably selected jazz soundtrack, wear Paul Stuart suits, and speak like Raymond Carver characters. And as Japan’s consumer economy exploded in the 1980s, Murakami could arguably do this better by staying in his home country than going abroad.

Japan is no longer a land of hard-scrabble upstarts like Ozawa, but ground zero for obsessive approaches to Western culture.

While Ozawa’s approach was perhaps the most obvious strategy for overseas success in the early post-war, this meritocratic path is now so pedestrian it hardly gives Japanese artists an edge. Western audiences today look to Japanese artists for not just competence but a uniquely hyper-concentrated version of their own culture. This includes popular musicians Pizzicato Five and Cornelius’s recreations of obscure 1960s exotica sounds, Japanese denim companies’ reproductions of moribund dyeing, yarn spinning, and weaving techniques to create high-quality jeans, and even Suntory’s Yamazaki, a single malt in more demand than what is coming out of Scotland. In reading Absolutely on Music, we are taken aback by Murakami’s encyclopedic knowledge about classical music but hardly surprised: Japan is no longer a land of hard-scrabble upstarts like Ozawa, but ground zero for obsessive approaches to Western culture.

In Absolutely on Music, Ozawa shares enough wisdom to help cement his legacy as one of the most important and talented conductors of his age, but to contemporary readers, his purist approach to music may feel quaint. Murakami is reverent to the old conductor throughout the interviews, but it is surely Murakami and the others of his generation who have not just achieved fame inside and outside Japan but showed what the world truly wants from Japan.