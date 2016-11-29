Tom Price as HHS Secretary is a nightmare scenario for sick Americans.

Donald Trump has found his next Cabinet pick. According to The New York Times, the representative from Georgia will head the Department of Health and Human Services—and that’s terrible news for anyone who depends on the Affordable Care Act.

Via NBC:



“Chairman Price, a renowned physician, has earned a reputation for being a tireless problem solver and the go-to expert on healthcare policy, making him the ideal choice to serve in this capacity,” Trump said in a statement. “He is exceptionally qualified to shepherd our commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and bring affordable and accessible healthcare to every American.”

The ACA is unquestionably flawed. Its premiums are expensive and are set to become even more expensive. But it’s still preferable to Price’s proposed alternative.