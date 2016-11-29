You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

The Internet Archive is building a back-up to defend itself against Trump. In Canada.

If you are thinking that you might have to move to Canada if things go really bad under President Trump, you’re not alone. The Internet Archive, a digital library devoted to keeping alive public websites that go defunct, has the same concerns. As the site announced in a blog post, “On November 9th in America, we woke up to a new administration promising radical change. It was a firm reminder that institutions like ours, built for the long-term, need to design for change. For us, it means keeping our cultural materials safe, private and perpetually accessible.”

The worry is that a Trump administration might want to ban pages hosting the ISIS propaganda magazine Dabiq, whose contents are maintained on the Internet Archive (working in conjunction with an anti-extremist group called the Clarion Project). To guard against this possibility, the Internet Archive is soliciting tax-deductible donations to create a mirror site in Canada. Trump or no Trump, given the tens of millions of pages the Internet Archives is currently preserving, several back-up sites might be in order just for the sake of cultural preservation.

Jeet Heer

Jeet Heer is a contributing editor at the The New Republic.

Read More:
Internet