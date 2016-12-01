The problems for the press—and the public we’re supposed to inform—go deeper. Trump’s tweets help get people talking about something other than Trump University, or his conflicts of interest. They manufacture distracting controversies. But they also, crucially, give him a powerful microphone to address the world without the interjection of critical voices. They are a form of press conference without a press, a social media rally with an audience in the millions.



Trump is using Twitter as a substitute for press conferences—as a means to make serious policy announcements in a safe space where he can spout off without being questioned or challenged. On Wednesday morning, for instance, Trump issued a string of tweets that, when strung together, announced: “I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to make America great again. While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as president, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses.”

WCBV-TV in Boston, for one, published an Associated Press story on these tweets with the headline, “Trump leaving businesses to focus on running country.” The trouble with this headline is that it conflates Trump’s stated intent with what he is actually doing. In fact, Trump wasn’t leaving his company at all, and nothing had really changed: He’s still not liquidating his assets or putting them in a blind trust; he’s still giving more responsibility for running of the company to his children, who are also his closest political advisers. This in no way answers the problem of conflicts of interest arising from businesses and foreign government’s currying Trump’s favor by enriching his companies.

In the media’s rush to quickly report Trump’s tweet, the president-elect’s message got aired—initially, at least—without challenge. Once again, propaganda won over journalism. And even for those in the press inclined to look critically at whether his tweet actually meant anything at all, the result has been a news cycle spent shooting down those early, credulous reports, and ultimately establishing that ... nope, nothing has changed, and Trump’s tweet was substantively meaningless. Meanwhile, real things are happening—cabinet appointments that foretell massive shifts in American public policy, for instance. But they land on the back burner.

The press can’t just point out that a Trump tweet is a diversionary tactic, but also has to ask what it is diverting us from.

For all these reasons, the press must seriously re-think its relationship to Trump’s Twitter. A worthwhile political analysis of any Trump tweet (or comment, for that matter) means stepping back from both reflexive outrage and uncritical repetition. Parroting his tweets with no context or critical analysis is simply bad journalism. But so is reflexive liberal outrage—which needs to be replaced by more sober critiques, rooted in the fact that Trump is a political leader with a track record. We know he likes to gin up false controversies to avoid policy disputes. We know he is deeply dishonest. We also now know that he’s going to continue in the campaign mode as president-elect and, no doubt, as president.

That knowledge has to be applied to his covering his tweets. They should be analyzed for their real political intent.

Take the flag-burning tweet. A proper analysis would begin with the fact that Trump has shown no indication of introducing any laws to actually ban flag-burning. Nor is he likely to, since the Supreme Court has declared flag-burning to be constitutionally protected speech. This means the critique of the tweet is not just that it’s an outrageous suggestion, but also that it’s a flight from actual policy into the realm of fantasy politics. As such, it can be contrasted to the actual policy decisions that are already shaping up as Trump selects his cabinet. An analysis of this sort wouldn’t just notice that the tweet is a diversion, but also ask what it is diverting us from.

America has never before had a demagogic liar on the scale of Donald Trump as president. That means every one of his tweets has to be viewed with suspicion, as part of a permanent campaign—and as his substitute for communicating with the press in a more traditional way. The press has to treat this president as not just the holder of a high office, but as someone who is going to ardently pursue the same tactics of deception that won him the presidency.