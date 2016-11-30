The Carrier “deal” is proof that Donald Trump is a terrible negotiator.

For the second time as president-elect, Donald Trump has saved hundreds of American jobs, this time at a Carrier plant in Indiana. Trump took to Twitter to spike the football before returning to his regularly scheduled refugee-bashing.

I will be going to Indiana on Thursday to make a major announcement concerning Carrier A.C. staying in Indianapolis. Great deal for workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

Big day on Thursday for Indiana and the great workers of that wonderful state.We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

Trump is reading from the Cory Booker Book of Political Optics here, swooping in to save the day and making sure the cameras are on when he gets there. And it seems to be working. Here, for instance, is The New York Times on What It All Means:

It also signals that Mr. Trump is a different kind of Republican, willing to take on big business, at least in individual cases. And just as only a confirmed anti-Communist like Richard Nixon could go to China, so only a businessman like Mr. Trump could take on corporate America without being called a Bernie Sanders-style socialist. If Barack Obama had tried the same maneuver, he’d probably have drawn criticism for intervening in the free market. In exchange for keeping the factory running in Indianapolis, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are expected to reiterate their campaign pledges to be friendlier to businesses by easing regulations and overhauling the corporate tax code, according to a spokeswoman for Mr. Trump.

This is triumphant language—Trump in Indiana is the new Nixon in China, breaking new frontiers on behalf of the American worker. Except that’s not really what happened at all.