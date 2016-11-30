Yet another police shooting of a black civilian will go unpunished.

On Wednesday, District Attorney of North Carolina Andrew Murray announced that Officer Brentley Vinson “acted lawfully” in the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Scott in September. During a press conference, Murray presented videos and audio clips meant to corroborate that Scott was in possession of an illegal weapon.

The decision comes as no surprise to those familiar with the nature of police shootings against unarmed black citizens. Scott’s death in September sparked nearly a week of protests in Charlotte. But what is interesting is the cursory introduction of Scott’s medical history, which the family’s lawyer speculates could explain his failure to respond to repeated officer commands. According to The New York Times, Scott was recovering from a traumatic brain injury as a result of a motorcycle accident last year.

Murray insisted that it was a “justified shooting based on the totality of the circumstances.” When asked about the recent North Carolina law that disqualifies police video from the public record, Murray staunchly supported the law. “Just one video does not do justice,” he said.