Please do not let Sarah Palin within ten feet of the VA.

The nation’s hardest-working former governor is reportedly under consideration for a new job.



NEW: Sarah Palin under consideration for Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sources tell @ABC News. -@shushwalshe — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 30, 2016

Palin is vastly unsuited for the position. If nominated and confirmed, she’d be the first civilian to serve in the role; her only qualification appears to be that her son served in Iraq. She has been out of politics since 2009 because she quit in the middle of her only term as governor of Alaska. There isn’t a single reason for Donald Trump to consider her appointment for longer than a half-second.

But he does value loyalty, and that favors Palin. Perhaps sensing a kindred spirit, she endorsed him in January and campaigned for him until his victory earlier this month. That might be enough to secure her a role in his administration. And if NBC’s anonymous sources are telling the truth, this role is one she wants very badly.