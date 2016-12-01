FLOAT by Anne Carson Knopf, 272 pp., $30.00

The twenty-two selections of Float seem to be presented as a group because they were unpublished loose ends without any place else to go. There is no indication they were conceived as components of an overarching conversation and yet collectively, they gesture toward one. If we were together in person I could diagram it for you like we were in a TV crime drama: on a wall, with red thread taut between many tacks. Here is every instance in which she discusses madness, every time a piece plays with the notion of pronouns. Much of Float is divorced from the terms of its creation; the works’ founding contexts sometimes included music, dancing, and the accompaniment of other visual art but here there is only print. “Reading can be freefall,” the book’s packaging says. I’m not sure there’s another option.

That recycling of ideas, of themes (the operations of sound; the challenges of translation; the information inside silence) is a symptom of her desire for maximum variation, maximum flexibility. Carson will come at something—the unnamable thing—from one angle, and then another, and usually still others: an investigation by many cuts. It’s how, in “Uncle Falling,” she manages to unite helmets with the concept of hell, with scenes from Iliad, with the choreography of Elizabeth Streb, with sponges. And how, in “Contempts,” she goes from the notion of “selling out” to Greek aristocracy’s handling of wealth to a declaration of admiration for Brigitte Bardot with many other stops between. Throughout Float there are melodies and reprisals, ideas revised, revisited, and flipped. It’s a sophisticated piece of mental music, though that doesn’t mean every repetition and echo was forethought. Caron’s admitted to using a random integer generator in her work and embracing accidental formatting changes, explaining “it saves you a lot of worry.” She practices intentional unintentionality.

Poets, and maybe most writers, struggle to relay experiences or insights that may be fundamentally unspeakable, beyond the reach of language. Remember Carson’s sensation of blundering. It rings true, then, when Ben Lerner argues poems are “always a record of failure,” tangible proof of the great chasm between what the human spirit wants to convey and what it is able to. This is also a plausible explanation for the intense reward that comes with quoting poetry, snapping it off into its best bits for a unit that can stand alone or else be embedded like a strut inside one’s own writing.

To pull the most evocative phrases from a piece also creates the illusion that the whole is as seamlessly powerful as that isolated part, a hammer-strike of sustained perfection. As Lerner puts it, “lines of poetry quoted in prose preserve the glimmer of the unreal [...] the echo of poetic possibility,” but this phenomenon is not unique to poems. Something similar is at work when friends text each other pictures of paragraphs from a novel, or when a blogger quotes a passage of an essay on tumblr. I keep an ever-expanding document of the lines I’m most struck by in whatever I’m reading at the moment. This tendency of mine is probably the reason I’m still so annoyed with Richard Sikken’s complaint about readers who lift phrases: “I crafted poems — units made out of lines placed in a specific order — and the poems have disappeared. My loveseats have been broken into chairs, into matchsticks.”

Calling one’s self “stupid” is akin to saying “my mind doesn’t work like that.”

Anne Carson lives for the breaking up, the separation. She’s trafficked in fragmentation for a long time: Her career as a scholar of ancient works, which are often fragmentary or have no definite author, required becoming intimate with the incomplete, the impossibility of completion. Likewise, Float revels in its splintered state more than any of her previous titles. The unordered booklets (or “chapbooks”) evince internal derangement, too. One poem, “By Chance the Cycladic People,” is apparently deconstructed and reassembled out of order—perhaps by the aforementioned randomizer—with numerical clues left that point to a more intellectually logical progression. “Candor” also plays with numbers, with sections titled “Could I” (or “Could 1,”) “Then 3,” and “Double 2.” Carson quotes liberally (Hobbes, Aristotle, Keats) and scatters her words around others.’ She rewrites her own translation of an ancient poem many times over while only using words taken from Bertolt Brecht’s FBI file, then words displayed in and around London’s Underground, then a single page of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame.