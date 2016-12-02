These Democrats would be making a catastrophic error. They are confusing the GOP’s rhetorical bravado for the political upper hand, and if they accept that view of things they may conclude that collaborating with Republicans will lead to the least bad political and humanitarian outcome on offer.

But the politics of stripping 10 million to 20 million people of their health insurance are perhaps more terrible than the politics of phasing in privatized replacements for Social Security and Medicare. Republicans are fishing for bipartisan cover for a reason, which is that the promises they’ve made are politically unsustainable. That gives Democrats leverage—and, if they play their cards right, it gives them the power to either save Obamacare or move the country’s health care system in a more progressive direction when they return to power.

The real checkmate scenario for Democrats would have required Republicans to do more than just rail maniacally against the ACA for seven years. If Republicans had coalesced behind a consensus alternative to the ACA, they could now phase that program in on their own, with or without Democratic cover. Any olive branch Republicans offered under those circumstances would be extremely limited. Small swaps that would barely contain the damage to the health care law, in exchange for a bipartisan imprimatur.



But Republicans have no such alternative in hand. And more importantly, their conferences are too divided to reach consensus on an alternative they could pass without Democratic votes.

As of a year ago, they had enough votes to pass symbolic legislation to sunset Obamacare subsidies and taxes, but everyone who voted for the bill knew President Obama would veto it out of hand. So the first question is: Will at least 50 Republicans vote for an Obamacare sunset bill knowing that President Trump will sign it? Nobody can say for sure. But operating under the assumption that they pass such a bill, the Democratic Party’s leverage won’t have been eliminated: It will have been activated.

A law that promises Obamacare will be essentially off the books in three years will be destabilizing to the insurance marketplaces all on its own. Carriers will be disinclined to continue participating in these fledgling markets if they’re likely to be dismantled anyhow. In other words, the political and humanitarian costs of the GOP’s repeal strategy will begin piling up right away.

The only way to hold the marketplaces together would be to essentially throw money at insurance companies. Under Obama, Republicans vilified this kind of subsidization as a “bailout,” but if a new “bailout” is the price they must pay to avoid being blamed for millions of policy cancelations, they might just do it. President-elect Trump is currently barnstorming the country bragging about handing out favors to companies that agreed to make bad business decisions. The same political economy driving Trump’s Carrier public relations coup will apply to the GOP’s desire to avoid a public relations nightmare, if their recklessness threatens to destabilize the individual insurance market.

But that very desire to avoid responsibility for bad outcomes is the source of Democratic leverage. Republicans will have taken millions of insured Americans hostage, hoping Democrats would help them pick off the victims. By doing nothing, Democrats will turn the gun back on Republicans themselves.

During the fight over Social Security privatization in the Bush years, Nancy Pelosi understood the strategic logic behind refusing to collaborate on an unpopular project. According to her biographer Marc Sandalow, she told her members, “Our plan is to save Social Security, stop privatization, and stop raiding the trust fund. It’s going to be his privatization versus Social Security.”

That logic holds just as well for Obamacare repeal. So long as Republicans need Democratic votes to “replace” it, the alternative to Obamacare is Obamacare—or perhaps something so indistinguishable from Obamacare that Democrats pass it as the cost of saving health care reform from partisan brickbats.

If Republicans can’t legislate a replacement bill over the course of three years (and nothing we’ve seen over the past seven suggests they can) they will have to choose between extending the sunset indefinitely or falling off the insurance cliff into the abyss.

That is the central difference: Democrats in 2005 didn’t have an artificial Social Security sunset to worry about. Today, there is a risk that refusing to collaborate with Republicans will prefigure a genuine policy catastrophe. But that would be the GOP’s catastrophe, they would own it politically, and if they couldn’t fix it, they would be punished for it by some of the very voters—beneficiaries of Obamacare—who handed Trump the presidency.

There’s no getting around the risk here: If Republicans, through zealotry and haplessness, destroy Obamacare, and leave millions of uninsured Americans in the lurch, the human toll will be real. But it will reveal the hidden contradictions that allowed Trump to come to power, and create the conditions for a more just and politically stable health insurance system in the future.