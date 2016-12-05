Price would partially roll back this tax benefit. He’d limit the exemption to $8,000 for individual policies and $20,000 for families.

Economists typically support closing this tax break, believing that it diverts employee compensation toward more expensive health insurance policies. But limiting the tax break will be divisive and disruptive for workers. Their coverage could get weaker, and there’s no guarantee that employers will actually boost employees’ wages with the cost savings, rather than simply pocketing them.

Obamacare tried to chip away at the tax break for employer-based coverage with its Cadillac Tax. This would have taxed employer-based plans costing more than $10,200 in premiums per year for individuals and $27,500 for families. But the Cadillac Tax faced steady resistance—including from conservatives—and has been delayed until at least 2020.

Studies estimated that the Cadillac Tax could affect most employer-provided health plans as soon as 2029. With its lower premium thresholds, Price’s tax exclusion cap will likely affect more people’s coverage even sooner.

Even though virtually none of these ideas were debated during the presidential campaign, Trump’s new health secretary is fixing to reform the entire gamut of public and private insurance that more than 250 million Americans depend on. And Price himself has the power to unilaterally move on many of these changes. For instance, he and the administration’s legal team could refuse to defend the Obamacare provision that helps individuals pay their co-pays and deductibles, which is currently tied up in court. He could water down the benefits that insurers must offer, weakening the quality of health insurance. He could grant states Medicaid waivers to make the program more conservative and more draconian, such as requiring people to work and undergo drug testing in order to receive Medicaid coverage.

Much of the rest of Price’s agenda could be accomplished through the procedure known as budget reconciliation, which would require a bare-majority, party-line vote in each house of Congress. Reconciliation bills fast-track legislation dealing with taxing and spending, and cannot be filibustered in the Senate. Republicans could repeal most of Obamacare, privatize Medicare, and limit the employer-sponsored insurance tax exclusion all in one massive reconciliation bill.

Beyond whipping up public outrage, Democrats have little institutional power to slow the conservative agenda’s far-reaching health care changes. Barring a widespread case of cold feet in the Republican Party—a distinct possibility as they face the wrath of voters—those changes will consistently cause the quality of coverage to get worse. This is not a coincidence.

It springs from a fundamental conservative discomfort with the institution of health insurance and its intersection with government. Conservatives have a moral discomfort with insurance reducing personal responsibility by insulating people from risk. They have a fiscal discomfort with government being exposed to the cost of health care. And they have an ideological discomfort with government taxing, spending, and regulating to expand coverage. That’s why many conservatives push for an insurance system centered on high-deductible insurance that covers only the most catastrophic medical incidents, leaving individuals self-funding everything else through health savings accounts.

Regardless of where you get your health insurance, the Trump administration has major changes in mind for you. Get ready for a real radical transformation.