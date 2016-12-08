Silicon Valley’s moral aloofness surfaced repeatedly in 2016. It underpinned the Valley’s tolerance for Thiel, and it also set two of the industry’s biggest stars up to fail in spectacularly public ways.

Facebook’s reluctance to adopt anything resembling a political stance proved to be a godsend to the proprietors of fake news sites during the presidential campaign. The site’s existing policies allow any crackpot with a website to create a page to advertise it and whatever political hyperbole he pleases. Viral posts questioned the integrity of the democratic process, accused Hillary Clinton of selling weapons to ISIS, and claimed that Pope Francis had endorsed Donald Trump. Buzzfeed News found that these stories, though obviously false, typically outperformed real news on the platform, especially in the weeks leading up to the election.

The popularity of fake news, and Facebook’s refusal to stem the tide, caused some Democrats to blame the site for facilitating Trump’s victory, an assertion Zuckerberg vehemently rejects. “Of all the content on Facebook, more than 99 percent of what people see is authentic,” he wrote in a public post. The site will address the issue, he added, but “identifying the ‘truth’ is complicated.”

To Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives, the site’s fake news problem has no political or moral dimensions; it’s a matter of consumer satisfaction that can be resolved by an algorithm. Facebook, as Zuckerberg lectured us this year, is a technology company, not a media company. It is not in the business of making moral judgments.

The consequences of Zuckerberg’s inaction are now clear. On December 4, a North Carolina man brought a loaded weapon into Washington, D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong to investigate a conspiracy theory called #Pizzagate in which Comet is the hub of a child-trafficking ring organized by Democratic Party operatives. The story was popularized by fake news.

If Zuckerberg is living on another moral planet, then Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes inhabits her own universe. This year, she starred in a peculiar and very public morality play when her revolutionary blood-testing technology company virtually collapsed. The Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou first reported in 2015 that Theranos didn’t use its own technology to conduct all the laboratory tests its partners contracted it to perform. We now know his suspicions about Holmes’s claims are correct. After 13 years in business, Theranos still didn’t have a working product. Federal prosecutors are currently investigating the company for fraud and the government also banned Holmes from owning or operating a medical lab for two years. Irate former investors are suing her and so are patients. One says his faulty blood test led to a heart attack.

It was a classic story of Silicon Valley hubris: Holmes tried to build a biotech company despite knowing very little about biotech. That’s not so strange—the world is full of 19-year olds convinced of their own genius—but most don’t convince investors to sink billions into a product that doesn’t actually exist. Holmes sold promises, and her investors never asked for anything more, convinced of her genius. Theranos announced in October that it would close its existing blood-testing facilities, but it’s not going away, and neither is Holmes. The company, with Holmes still its CEO, now claims it’s invented “a miniaturized superlab.” Like Zuckerberg’s insistence that his company wasn’t responsible for algorithms that allowed lies to flourish, Holmes wrapped herself in the truth she wanted to believe. When that logic began to crumble, she only wrapped herself more tightly.



Tech moguls strive to remake the world, but this year they behaved as if they owe us no explanation for their decisions: Peter Thiel destroyed a critical investigative news outlet; Theranos staff responded to John Carreyrou’s reporting by chanting, “Fuck you, Carreyrou!” at an all-hands meeting; Zuckerberg deflected criticism for months, and only recently announced a rough plan to address Facebook’s fake news problem.

Meanwhile, we’re forced to live with the consequences of their decisions: President Trump. Injured patients. Wealthy hucksters and deluded voters. What reason do any of us have to trust Silicon Valley’s vision for our future?

If the Valley wants to create something other than a technocracy that favors authoritarians and punishes their critics, it has to engage with the world it’s trying to change and undertake the messy business of regaining its moral equilibrium. Algorithms can’t solve everything.