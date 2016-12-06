Yes, Democrats make them up as well. Witness “basket of deplorables,” or “clinging to their guns and Bibles.” But we were the ones whose candidate ran on the slogan, “Stronger Together.” It wasn’t us who went to rallies in shirts that read, “Trump That Bitch,” or shouted, “Lock her up!” We were the ones who wanted to talk about how we could all move forward, not who we could demonize or deport. Our candidate was the one with the laundry list of practical, immediate ideas about how to help Americans knocked flat by the global economy, instead of some vague palaver about how one man alone could fix the modern world. So who, exactly, is living in the bubble?

There is something more pernicious going on here, part of the longer right-wing project to label anyone in the opposition as somehow deracinated, unnatural, unconnected to “the homeland.” In this country, it dates back at least to the widespread gay-baiting that went hand-in-hand with McCarthyism, when Sen. Everett Dirksen promised to purge “the lavender lads” of the State Department. You can trace its lineage through Barry Goldwater wishing “we could just saw off the Eastern Seaboard and let it float out to sea,” George Wallace’s denunciation of “pointy-headed intellectuals,” and Newt Gingrich’s infamous list of “contrasting words” to use against Democratic candidates, which included “bizarre,” “decay,” “traitors,” and “sick.”

The reality is that, far from being insulated, we have the same concerns and problems as everyone else. In my family, most of us pulled ourselves up by working hard, getting all the education we could, and taking full advantage of those government programs built by all of us. Most of us have, I think, paid back that debt we owe to our democracy, not least by recognizing that almost all of us have it tough sometimes, and that we must do what we can to help each other.

Is it really so condescending that we should vote for the candidate who would keep in place the footholds and safety nets that helped us? Or does the real condescension come from the likes of those who would infantilize white working class voters, making out that they cannot help but vote against their own interests if they even suspect that someone, somewhere is looking down on them?

Far from gloating over our social activism successes, my main preoccupation on election night was what my wife and I were going to do for health care. We’ve been on Obamacare since she lost her job over a year ago, one more downsizing victim to a merger of international conglomerates. She’s since applied to over a hundred job listings in different fields, but has managed to wrangle only a handful of interviews, and the unemployment ran out months ago. Since I am self-employed and have a pre-existing condition, I don’t know if we can replace our current health plan with anything at all, once the Affordable Care Act is repealed. We are a few years away from retirement—though now, thanks to Speaker Paul Ryan, who knows if the Medicare we paid into all these years will still exist when we get there?

I expect we will be scraping by, like everyone else. And as for the Acela, I don’t think we’ll be taking it any time soon, even if we do reside in the Arrogant East. Instead, when I go to see relatives, I tend to take another mode of transportation, called “the train”—usually the lumbering Amtrak Northeast Regional, running slower than the train ran a hundred years ago. I have yet to see Mr. Schmidt crowding into the café car there, but if I ever do, I promise to buy him a beer. Domestic, of course.