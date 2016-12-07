1: “When, as seems inevitable, President Trump complains publicly that the Supreme Court has declined to rubber-stamp his agenda, his defenders will point to Obama’s dressing down of Justice Alito during the 2011 State of the Union, and to the bully-pulpit speeches he staged on the Court’s steps, as prologue.”

To clean up the history here, Obama never dressed down Samuel Alito, in 2011 or any other year. In his 2010 State of the Union address, Obama criticized the Supreme Court majority’s Citizens United decision, prompting Alito (who was part of that majority) to roll his eyes and mouth the words “not true.” It was a minor breach of decorum for both men. It would be a somewhat more significant breach of decorum for a president to stage a series of bully-pulpit speeches on the steps of the Supreme Court, but to the best of my knowledge, Obama never did this.

The relevant question, though, is whether Trump will be incrementally less deferential to the Supreme Court or radically so. It is a stretch to say Obama set a new precedent by registering disapproval of certain Supreme Court decisions, but the concern Trump raises is whether he will adhere to those decisions at all.

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Early signs are very worrying, yet they have no precedent in Obama’s tenure.

2: “When, as he has already in proposing Nigel Farage as the U.K.’s ambassador to the U.S., Trump violates centuries of diplomatic protocol, his cavilers will be reminded that Obama was against Brexit.”



Trump’s cavilers may or may not raise this objection, but if they do it will be no different than the many whataboutist excuses they’ve made for Trump’s offenses since his campaign began. It was probably strategically unwise for Obama to comment on Brexit, but it is not remotely illiberal for a U.S. president to voice his opinion about what he thinks is best for preserving global order. This has nothing to do with Trump suggesting the U.K. recall the British ambassador and replace him with a Trump crony. The Obama administration has well known grievances with Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer, but Obama never publicly suggested Benjamin Netanyahu replace him with a left-wing apparatchik from outside the Likud Party.

3. “If Trump attempts to dominate Congress and to usurp its legislative functions, his acolytes will show videos of Obama’s ‘We can’t wait.’”

We Can’t Wait is the name Obama gave to his administrative agenda in 2011, when Congress gridlocked. Here Cooke is on his strongest ground. Obama at times pushed the boundaries of executive power. This backfired in one famous instance when the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that he’d exceeded his recess appointment power (which has now been significantly constricted). The concern with Trump, though, isn’t that he will read laws creatively to change U.S. policy, fully aware that courts might reverse him (he enters power, after all, with unified control of government, lessening the need for such creativity). It is that he will be the “Caesar” conservatives tendentiously accused Obama of being, and that nobody in Congress or the Supreme Court with any power will try to stop him.

4. “If Trump undermines due process, we will be reminded of the Democrats’ support for restricting the Second Amendment based on the government’s ‘terror watch’ list, and of the kangaroo courts that have been set up on college campuses across the land.”

Democrats have argued for restricting gun sales to people on government terror-suspect lists, but to precisely zero substantive or political effect. Had Democrats succeeded, and Obama signed a law codifying these proposed restrictions, it would have created real due process violations, but also may well have been struck down by a Supreme Court that Obama defers to. Meanwhile, Obama is an extremely vocal critic of left-wing campus illiberalism.

Obama’s due process record isn’t sterling, but it is broadly consistent with liberal norms, and exceeds his predecessors in many critical respects. Trump’s threats to due process, by contrast, would end-run Congress and the Supreme Court (see above). Trump, to take another example, threatened to jail his general election opponent. Obama never threatened to jail Mitt Romney or John McCain, and he even (mistakenly, in my view) quashed a Justice Department investigation into the Bush administration’s torture regime. Influential conservatives during the Obama era falsely convinced millions of gun owners that he would dispatch federal agents to confiscate their weapons. Had Obama ever proposed such a gun grab on Twitter, the kind of continuum Cooke suggests between Obama and Trump would be real. In reality it is entirely imagined. In the end, Cooke’s argument is not that Obama laid a foundation for Trumpism; it is that Obama should have been more sheepish about his liberalism while he held power.