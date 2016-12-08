In a little over a month’s time confirmation hearings will begin to confirm Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, the Republican senator from Alabama, as the nation’s 84th attorney general. Last week reports surfaced that members of President-elect Donald Trump’s team are advising that this effort should focus on the nominee’s “strong civil rights record.” This public relations strategy has become the new normal: take the most glaring weakness of your candidate and present it through the looking glass. And so Jeff Sessions, lifelong civil rights foe, becomes a civil rights advocate. This is precisely the challenge the Senate will confront in successive confirmation hearings for the new administration’s controversial cabinet picks.

Continuing the winning strategy of the campaign, the administration-in-waiting has already shown us that it will not be bound by facts. This is why, in the coming administration, the law will matter more than almost anything else if we are to hold on to fundamental democratic principles. Our nation’s civil rights laws will be especially important.

I have often referred to civil rights activism as a democracy maintenance job. Civil rights lawyers do the hard work of exposing the dangerous rot at the core of our democratic institutions and practices. This is revealed by the way in which those living at the bottom and at the margins of our society are protected or preyed upon by our nation’s laws. When we expose cracks in the foundation and successfully compel change—when we overcome discriminatory laws and press for the passage of more just laws—we strengthen American democracy. Through our decades-long battle to end legal apartheid in America, to ensure that every citizen has the right to vote and participate in the political process, and that the American workplace cannot discriminate against workers based on race or gender, we elevated this entire country in the eyes of the world and enriched the democratic ideals of equality and justice. Despite the inevitable setbacks, those legal gains have survived all manner of political, social, and economic change in our country.

When democratic norms and ethics are brushed aside, law remains. Law demands facts, not spin. That’s why, this year, courts have struck down a succession of voter ID laws that have been shown to discriminate against poor and minority voters. Because whatever you can say about the existence of widespread voter fraud on cable news or at a campaign rally, in a court you have to prove it. And in case after case, states have been predictably and embarrassingly unable to prove the existence of more than a handful of instances of in-person voter fraud. In fact, one study demonstrated that there have been only 31 cases of documented in-person voter fraud over the course of 10 years and the casting of over a billion ballots.