When we asked the participants to rate the stories on attributes tied to credibility—believability, accuracy, fairness and objectivity—we were surprised to discover that all the participants made similar evaluations, regardless of the source.

They did disagree on other attributes, but none favored journalistic sourcing. For example, when a story was attributed to other users, participants actually liked reading it more. And when news editors had selected a story, participants thought the quality was worse than when other users had selected ostensibly the same story. Even the computer as the gatekeeper scored better on story quality than news editors.

The problem of layered sources

When it comes to internet news, it seems that the standing of professional news agencies—the original gatekeepers—has taken a hit. One reason could be the amount of sources behind any given news item.

Imagine checking your Facebook news feed and seeing something your friend has shared: a politician’s tweet of a newspaper story. Here, there’s actually a chain of five sources (newspaper, politician, Twitter, friend, and Facebook). All of them played a role in transmitting the message, obscuring the identity of the original source. This kind of “source layering” is a common feature of our online news experience.

Which of these sources is most likely to resonate with readers as the “main source?”

My students and I approached this issue by analyzing news aggregator sites of varying credibility, such as Yahoo News (high credibility) and Drudge Report (low). These sites will often republish or link to articles that have originated somewhere else, so we wanted to know how often readers paid attention to original sources in the stories appearing on these websites.

We found readers will usually pay attention to the chain of sourcing only if the topic of the story is really important to them. Otherwise, they’ll be swayed by the source or website that republished or posted the story – in other words, the vehicle that directly delivered them the story. It’s not surprising, then, to hear people say they got their news from “sources” that don’t create and edit news articles: Verizon, Comcast, Facebook and, by proxy, their friends.

When friends—and the self—become the source

When reading online news, the closest source is often one of our friends. Because we tend to trust our friends, our cognitive filters weaken, making a social media feed fertile ground for fake news to sneak into our consciousness.

The persuasive appeal of peers over experts is compounded by the fact that we tend to let our guard down even more when we encounter news in our personal space. Increasingly, most of our online destinations—whether they’re portal sites (such as Yahoo News and Google News), social media sites, retail sites or search engines—have tools that allow us to customize the site, tailoring it to our own interests, and identity (for example, choosing a profile photo or a news feed about one’s favorite sports team).

Our research shows that internet users are less skeptical of information that appears in these customized environments. In an experiment published in the current issue of the journal Media Psychology, a former student, Hyunjin Kang, and I found that study participants who customized their own online news portal tended to agree with statements like “I think the interface is a true representation of who I am” and “I feel the website represents my core personal values.”

We wanted to see if this enhanced identity changed how they processed information. So we introduced fake health news stories—about the negative effects of applying sunscreen and drinking pasteurized milk—into their portal.

We discovered that participants who had customized their news portal were less likely to scrutinize the fake news and more likely to believe it. What’s more, they showed a higher tendency to act on the advice offered in the stories (“I intend to stop using sunscreen”) and recommend that their friends do the same.

These findings explain why fake news thrives on Facebook and Twitter, social media sites where we’re connected with our friends and have curated our own pages to reflect ourselves. Lulled into a false sense of security, we become less likely to scrutinize the information in front of us.

We can’t distinguish between real news and fake news because we don’t even question the credibility of the source of news when we are online. Why would we, when we think of ourselves or our friends as the source?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.