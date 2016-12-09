There are a lot of potential takeaways from Donald Trump’s victory last month—that Americans have a high threshold for proto-fascism, for instance—but conservative columnist Michael Barone believes the election result was an outright rejection of American liberalism. In an article Wednesday in The Washington Examiner, “The collapse of the political left,” he calls Hillary Clinton’s loss proof that “the left can’t jam its policies down on the whole nation” and should instead “develop policies acceptable not only to its own base but with voters among whom it fell agonizingly short this year.”

It’s obviously true that the Democratic Party needs a new strategy. Though she won the popular vote by more than two million, Hillary Clinton lost white college-educated voters to Trump, and his support from the white working class made the difference in swing states. As long as the Electoral College remains, these political realities can’t be ignored. Still, Trump’s win is hardly the disaster for liberalism Barone makes it out to be.

“It has been clear that most voters have been rejecting big government policies,” he writes. And yet, polling this year showed broad support for Democratic priorities. According to Gallup, 60 percent of Americans said “upper-income Americans pay too little in taxes” and 59 percent backed “providing free child care and pre-kindergarten programs for all Americans.” Concern about global warming—which Trump called a hoax invented by the Chinese—reached an eight-year high, and the Pew Research Center found majority support among voters for a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour. Approval of lower minimum wage hikes is even higher.

In a sense, Trump’s success confirms the popularity of activist government, at least when it benefits white Americans, in the Republican base. His victory, especially in the GOP primary, was actually a rejection of small-government conservatism in favor of his self-styled right-wing populism. “This is called the Republican Party. It’s not called the Conservative Party,” Trump told ABC News in May. At various points he has supported universal healthcare and massive infrastructure spending, and has proposed a host of big government policies. He’s never been in sync with congressional Republicans intent on paring back social insurance programs like Medicare.