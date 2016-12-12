Last month, after the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan made a 10-day fact-finding visit to the war-torn country, chairperson Yasmin Sooka said that “the scale of rape of women and girls … is frankly mind boggling.”

“There is already a steady process of ethnic cleansing underway in several areas of South Sudan using starvation, gang rape and the burning of villages,” Sooka added. “The stage is being set for a repeat of what happened in Rwanda, and the international community is under an obligation to prevent it.”

That obligation will soon be on President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, as the civil war in South Sudan is “on the cusp of full-scale genocide,” according to a recent study from the Council on Foreign Relations. Entire communities have been displaced. Neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya strain to accept hundreds of thousands of women and children fleeing the violence, which has claimed at least 50,000 people.

If you don’t know much about the catastrophe, that’s because there has been little media and political attention to the war since fighting broke out in 2013. But the harrowing testimonies of terrified children hiding neck-deep in hazardous swamps, families burned alive in their homes, and neighborhoods reduced to ash ought to shock the conscience of our elected officials, even the most isolationist among them.