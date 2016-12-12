I'll put it like this: Clinton would almost certainly be President-elect if the election had been held on Oct. 27 (day before Comey letter). — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 11, 2016

There are few if any on-the-level experts and observers who believe Comey’s conduct during this election was appropriate or well-handled. Only Comey can know what his true motives were, but assumptions range from the view that Comey lost control of the FBI due to short-sighted reputational concerns, to more explosive accusations, like Reid’s, that Comey is simply a “Republican operative.”



Whether he was working as a partisan operative or not, it’s true that Comey is a Republican. And irrespective of his intentions, it is very unlikely that he would have conducted himself the way he did if he weren’t.

There is a lesson here for Democrats, as they contemplate a future return to power. Comey wasn’t a holdover from the Bush administration. President Barack Obama nominated him to run the FBI. His decision is consistent with the Democratic Party’s larger, cowed deference to the GOP when it comes to running the country’s national security bureaucracy. This old habit can’t die soon enough.

It’s no secret that the military, the FBI, and other security services skew right wing. This partially explains why Democrats frequently select Republicans to run the Pentagon and why the FBI has never been run by a liberal. Appointing Republican bureaucrats is one way to avoid dissension during periods of Democratic rule.

But this—the capture of powerful arms of the government by partisan or ideological cohorts—is a toxic development and one no party should tolerate in perpetuity. Republicans certainly don’t. When they come to power, they don’t cede control of bureaucracies with more progressive missions to Democrats. To the contrary, they send vicious foes of progressive politics to run these agencies—the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development—and start cleaning house.

We can’t run the election over again to learn what would have happened if Comey hadn’t intruded at all. Or if he had used a consistent standard and disclosed details of the government’s inquiry into Russian disruption, and the Trump campaign’s tie to Russian actors, with just as much alacrity as he chastised Clinton. We likewise can’t say what would have happened under a different director, ideally one who had an abiding interest in not letting right-wing politics drive criminal investigations.

But keep in mind that Comey acted in defiance of Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other senior Justice Department leaders. If she or someone like her had been FBI director instead of Comey, things would have played out differently.

Just spoke to Harry Reid on Russian hacking report:

"I was right, Comey was wrong." pic.twitter.com/3MxoWz4kal — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 10, 2016

Democrats’ partisan reasons for despising Comey are obvious. Their strategically misguided affinity for elevating bureaucrats like Comey in the first place makes much less sense.

