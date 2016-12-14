“Let’s call these safety pins what they are: an empty gesture,” Demetria Lucas D’Oyley wrote at the Root. “These pins—not the wearing of them or the pictures posted of folks wearing them—are not about safe spaces. They’re about not wanting to be perceived as a racist.” In practice, the safety pin functioned as hypervisible proof that the wearer is woke. This is perhaps why it was instantly commercialized:



Etsy

Symbols are important, its defenders insisted, and this is true. But a symbol’s power depends entirely on its boosters. There’s no evidence the safety pin has done anything to stem a growing number of racist hate crimes in the land of its birth. There’s no evidence, even anecdotally, that safety-pin wearers in the U.S. or the U.K. have ever intervened to stop a hate crime in progress.

As a political symbol, then, it has always lacked import. Compare it to the red ribbon for AIDS: Activist-artists created it to draw attention to an unfolding epidemic that directly affected their lives. But in each of its iterations, the safety pin has been promoted and deployed by individuals a step removed from the discrimination they intend to fight. Whatever flaws the safety pin possesses as a tactic can largely be traced to its origins.

Instead of protecting vulnerable people, the safety pin has spawned think pieces, agonized blog posts, and allegations that white-supremacists have already co-opted it. It is superficial and ultimately inadequate, not a demonstration of real solidarity.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with drawing inspiration from books, TV shows, or films. Art and comedy unquestionably have subversive power and so can symbols. But they can’t accomplish much outside the context of a comprehensive social movement.

This again is partially a failure of the Democratic Party. For better and frequently for worse, it’s branded itself the progressive alternative to the GOP. But its liberalism is incapable of fashioning a compelling political response to authoritarianism. It defines no contention and makes no demands of anyone with real money or power. It accommodates, and tells its supporters that this is common sense. And it failed, utterly, to introduce anything resembling a coherent contentious politics to its supporters. Call it the safety pin model of politics: It looks nice, but doesn’t benefit anyone it says it wants to help.

Call it the safety pin model of politics: It looks nice, but doesn’t benefit anyone it says it wants to help.

In his book Regimes and Repertoires, Tilly defined “contention” as the consequential claims one group makes upon another group or regime, and “repertoire” as the claim-making routines groups use to achieve their objectives. The theatrical metaphor here emphasizes the point that activist social movements tend to draw their tactics from familiar collections of scripts. If a repertoire worked on one type of regime, chances are better than zero it’ll work on a similar type of regime in the future.

It’s not as if would-be Trump protesters lack examples of successful American protest movements. At Standing Rock, indigenous people gathered to demand a specific set of consequences: clean water and respect for their sacred burial grounds. They organized a public, semi-permanent occupation in protest of government overreach. They suffered arrest. Private security and police attacked them and seriously injured some. They endured terrible weather and local harassment. But they persevered. As their resistance became more public, it attracted more participants—and created such a political headache that the Obama administration capitulated.

In North Carolina, Moral Mondays protesters deserve significant credit for helping oust the state’s Republican governor. Then there’s Fight for 15, which successfully pushed for a higher minimum wage in several major metropolitan areas, and Black Lives Matter, which is training a new generation of activists to confront institutional racism and police brutality. Each protest is a collective effort with a clear demand, with marginalized people at the helm. And far from casting America as a shining Hogwarts on a hill, each acknowledges that this country has only ever been good, or fair or free, for a very select number of people. That’s exactly why they worked.

If you’ve never had to contend for anything, you’re unlikely to think of these protest movements, or their historical antecedents, when responding to Trumpism. Harry Potter is more relevant to your daily life than contention. A safety pin, a stupid hat: These seem like truly subversive concepts to you. But cartoon protests only work on cartoon autocrats.