But if there is one common thread between these ventures it is their dependence on digital advertising as a primary source of revenue. Advertisers pay web publishers on a CPM basis, or how many thousands of impressions a given ad receives. Unfortunately those clicks aren’t worth much, or at least not enough for everyone to keep their jobs. Who’s to blame? Why aren’t clicks worth more? Ad blockers, for one thing. What good is a click to an advertiser if the clicker isn’t forced to see an ad? Publishers lost $22 billion to ad blockers in 2015, according to PageFair, “the industry’s leading ad-blocking authority and solutions provider.” Things only got worse in 2016, when 300 million people actively used mobile ad-blocking browsers. Those ad blockers damaged the value of the click, and because the click providers (web publishers) don’t have reliable ways to make money other than by generating clicks, they proceeded to chase more clicks, even if the clicks aren’t worth enough to justify doing that, and even if the pursuit of clicks only further reduced their value. It’s a pickle.

The “platforms,” digital behemoths like Facebook and Google, haven’t made life any easier. “The transition from an internet of websites to an internet of mobile apps and social platforms, and Facebook in particular, is no longer coming. It is here,” John Herrman wrote in The New York Times in April. And with that arrival, digital publishers were plunged into a crisis. They still had to get clicks, but ever fewer people could be tempted to spend time on their sites, preferring instead to read and share on Facebook, which meant the value of the clicks dropped even more, which meant they had to get even more clicks. “2016 is a seminal moment in media business history,” said Rafat Ali, founder of the websites Skift and PaidContent. “The year where digital scale got exposed as a false proxy to actually building a real business.”

Digital advertising is actually pretty robust. In 2017, 33 percent of the world’s projected $547 billion in advertising will go to digital enterprises, according to GroupM, a global media investment management group. That’s 77 cents on every dollar. Television, by way of comparison, will get just 17 cents. So there’s plenty of money going online, just not to media websites. In the first quarter of 2016, Facebook and Google snagged 85 percent of all new online advertising spending.

So what to do? Pivot from what Ali called the “tyranny of scale”? Make way for the wondrous return of quality? The short answer is … no. Plenty of good journalism got made in 2016. The case could even be made that we live in a golden age of good journalism, with more of the good stuff being made by more good people dedicated to doing it good and getting paid to do it than ever before. Companies experimented with other revenue concepts, often successfully. Subscription models, like the ones offered by Business Insider and Politico, showed promise; we can expect to see more publishers trying this out. (Axios, the new subscription-based venture from Politico co-founder Jim VandeHei, will apparently be asking $10,000 per year of its members.) People kept branding content, or marketing it, or going native with it. But the click abides.

Indeed, while companies flirted with hip new revenue models, most merely redoubled their efforts to get more clicks, with help from the latest would-be click-savior: video. The layoffs at Mashable were part of a company-wide reorganization toward video. The New York Times created a team devoted just to Facebook Live video. Buzzfeed opened a “content arm” devoted to moving pictures, and led the way by entrancing the internet with the viral power of exploding fruit. “Everywhere you look, you can see news and media organizations devoting more resources to video,” Fortune declared in May. “The CPM or ‘cost per thousand impressions’ that advertisers are still willing to pay for video advertising looks like gold because on average it is more than 10 times what a site gets for a print-display CPM.”