If suspension of disbelief is central to the theater, someone should immediately mount a production of Wallace Shawn’s 1996 play The Designated Mourner. Set in an unidentified country succumbing to political uncertainty, featuring a trio of anxious characters who are trying to make sense of it all, it is full of the kind of sentiments that I have seen on social media in recent weeks. And barring a new production, it’s a play that is satisfying to read, which is rare. There is not a lot of action. Three characters talk, mostly to us, occasionally to one another, and the only real plot is the recall of events that feel long past. And such events: the gradual, then very swift, unmaking of a society, the decimation of the educated elite occasioned by the rise of a new political order. In his review of the 2000 New York production, the critic John Lahr wrote that the play seems to describe what transpired across Latin America in the 20th century, but that “after the L.A. riots and the flight of the rich from Beverly Hills, it’s not so difficult to imagine it on our own doorstep.” Indeed.

The characters are Howard, an essayist-cum-poet with populist ideas, his daughter Judy, a brilliant, sardonic sort adept at cocktail party chatter, and her lover Jack. Jack introduces himself to us as the mourner of the title, the remaining member of the tribe left to remember those now gone. The play casts the audience not as voyeur but confessor, and we hear from Jack as changes in the country’s fortunes lead to Judy and Howard’s incarceration and, eventually, execution. Here’s Judy, witty as ever: “There were cabinet shuffles, over and over. And every time that the big governmental deck would be cut, more people we’d never heard of would rise to the top of it. Was it a card game or a card trick?”

It’s a text uninterested in realism that turns out to be persuasively real; much of what Judy has to say about the political situation will be familiar to anyone has followed the discussion surrounding Donald Trump’s election.

Incidentally, have you ever noticed the way that people are always asking, as if there would be a new answer each time, “How could this have happened?” “How can that have happened?!” “Why, it seems impossible!” et cetera. And yet, actually, the answer to those questions is always the same.

Judy (in its 2013 revival and the 2000 original run, she was played by the writer Deborah Eisenberg, Shawn’s companion) reminds us that human behavior is as complicated as we make it. “If you try to swat a fly, it moves out of the way. And humans are the same. They step aside when they sense something coming, about to hit them in the face.” Though maddening, Judy is often the play’s most reasonable character. When she describes being ushered from the safety of her father’s home by armed men, Judy’s words are dispassionate but chilling. She’s so reasonable, you’re sure she’ll be spared in the putsch. Not so, alas.